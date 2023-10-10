Students packed the Circle on Tuesday evening, Oct. 10, to hear results for the 2023-2024 homecoming elections. After a record total of 6,607 votes were cast, homecoming king, homecoming queen and Miss Ole Miss will head to a runoff election on Thursday, as no candidate received more than 50% of the vote. Daneel Konnar was elected Mr. Ole Miss with 56.8% of the vote in his favor.

“I am just super overwhelmed with the love and support I have received,” Konnar said.

He expressed gratitude that his campaign, focused on bringing students from all different backgrounds together, was successful.

“It has been an amazing campaign that has brought everyone together from all different walks of life, and I am so thankful,” Konnar said.

The two candidates who will vie for Miss Ole Miss in Thursday’s runoff election are Sam Sepe and Genevieve Wilson. Wilson had 37.68% of the vote and Sepe had 32.84%.

“I am feeling really positive about it,” Sepe said. “I am happy that it is a runoff, and I’m ready to go back to work.”

Wilson shared similar excitement about continuing her campaign.

“I’m feeling hype, the tabling is actually pretty lit,” Wilson said.

The homecoming queen runoff election will be between candidates Azurrea Curry and Anna Ware Brown. Brown had 29.19% of the vote and Curry had 24.41%.

“I am feeling really loved and thankful for all those who have helped me in this campaign. Win or lose, I am so happy,” Curry said.

Ware said that she felt honored to be in the running.

“I am humbled and honored to be in the runoff for homecoming queen,” Ware said. “I’ve had so much fun this past week getting to meet new people and share my love for Ole Miss with everyone.”

Brady Wood and Ashton William Heath will compete for the title of homecoming king. Wood had 42.32% of the vote and Heath had 41.17%.

In the midst of the excitement after results were announced, Wood said he was, “feeling so good and excited to keep this going.”

Heath gave credit to his opponent, and expressed excitement at the imminent runoff election.

“I think it is going to be a great race with great candidates and I’m really excited to see what these next two days have in store,” Heath said.

Cofield Collins was named senior maid with 23.5% of the vote. Junior maid went to Ella Mann with 27.4% of the vote. Sally Claire Stockett won sophomore maid with 28.6% of the vote, and Sydney Grace Hewitt won freshman maid with 23.6% of votes.

10 Campus Favorites were named: Jane Granberry, Grace Barrett, Bailey Beard, Don Fruge III, Iris Ball, Ella Kitchens, Frances Stewart, Abby Kate Boyer, Emmie Burgess and Anna Ruth Doddridge.

Helen Phillips, ASB attorney general, said that the voter turnout was the highest ever by roughly 200 votes.

This election year also had the highest number of candidates to run, which contributed to the massive influx of students that packed in front of the steps of the Lyceum to hear the results live.

Another new addition to this year’s election night festivities were live performances and refreshments. The Jaywalkers — a local band made up of UM students — as well as an assortment of cookies and drinks were provided for students to enjoy before the results were revealed.

Senior maid candidate Taylor Little enjoyed the election night enhancements.

“(They) brought new people out and gave everyone a chance to mingle and have a fun time,” she said.

Students can vote in Thursday’s runoff elections from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on MyOleMiss. The results will be announced at 7:30 p.m. in front of the Lyceum.