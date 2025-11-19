United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson encouraged University of Mississippi students, faculty and alumni with a message of gratitude and perseverance on Sunday, Nov. 16, at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts as part of her national book tour for her memoir, “Lovely One.”

More than 350 members of the university community gathered at the invitation-only event to hear Jackson read an excerpt from her memoir and listen to a discussion moderated by U.S. District Court Chief Judge of the Northern District of Mississippi Debra M. Brown. Jackson also answered questions submitted by attendees.

Jackson’s message

Offering career advice to students, Jackson largely focused on how relatable role models –– who are either personally known or admired from a distance –– are key to career success.

Jackson shares a birthday with Constance Baker Motley, the NAACP attorney who represented James Meredith in his legal battle to enroll at UM in 1962. As the first Black woman to argue before the Supreme Court, she was an idol for Jackson throughout her career.

“History has helped me as I have gone through my life and career,” Jackson said. “When I encounter spaces (that do not feel like they were made for me), I think about (Motley) and I think about the people that are coming behind me.”

Jackson is the first Black woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, nominated by former President Joe Biden in 2022. The two-time Harvard University graduate shared insights into her journey to the Supreme Court on Sunday evening, emphasizing the importance of education and role models to success.

This was not Jackson’s first visit to UM. She competed in a 1987 speech and debate tournament at the university as a senior at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, and she has fond memories of winning her event, original oratory.

Professors and career professionals, she said, are vital for students entering graduate schools. Former Justice Stephen Breyer was Jackson’s mentor since she clerked for him during the 1999 term at the Supreme Court.

“Mentors are key to helping you connect with people,” Jackson said. “Look far and wide. Do some research into people working in (your) area and reach out to them. … You’d be surprised how many people are interested in helping you.”

The excerpt Jackson read aloud from her book focused on her swearing-in ceremony for her seat on the Supreme Court. She swore on the Jackson family Bible and the famed John Marshall Harlan Bible, which every Supreme Court justice has signed since 1906.

The combination of the two Bibles, Jackson said, is symbolic of an “unlikely journey” to the nation’s highest court — one belonging to a Black family who overcame difficult upbringings in segregated periods of U.S. history, and the other belonging to the sole dissenter of the landmark case Plessy v. Ferguson that allowed “separate but equal” institutions segregated by race.

Jackson’s parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown, grew up in Florida during the 1950s and early 1960s at the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

“My parents, who had participated in the Civil Rights Movement, were proud,” Jackson said. “They made it a part of my upbringing to teach me about our history and our heritage.”

They gave her an African name — Ketanji Onyika — translating to “Lovely One,” which became the title of her memoir. Jackson said that growing up in a multicultural, supportive background has kept her grounded and is a crucial part of her success.

Jackson’s grandparents were raised in Georgia and did not receive much formal education.

“One day, when I was about seven to eight years old, I remember going to (my grandmother’s) house and going over to the sink to wash my hands. There was a napkin in there and all the words were misspelled,” Jackson said. “I thought this was so funny, and I took it to my mom to show her what I saw, and she was livid.”

Her mother’s reaction, however, turned what Jackson thought was a humorous moment into a valuable lesson learned.

“That was the first time that … I learned the importance of my head and not looking down on people — to be fortunate,” Jackson said.

Students praise event’s impact

The event was organized by the Office of the Provost, Division of Student Affairs, Center for Student Success & First-Year Experience, University & Public Events, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts, the UM School of Law, University Police Department, University Marketing & Communications, Columns Society and Random House Publishing.

Students enrolled in select EDHE courses and students majoring in criminal justice, legal studies, public policy leadership or international studies were invited to attend the event. Invitations were also sent to students with pre-law status, as well as to UM School of Law faculty, staff and EDHE instructors.

Senior public policy leadership major and Ole Miss College Republicans Chairman Tres Jones moderated the event alongside first-year law student Madison McKee. This event, Jones said, reflects positively on the university’s prominence.

“I really think Ole Miss is on the map,” Jones said. “I know there’s been some big names here, whether it’s for the football games or just other events on campus, but I think it really just shows that Ole Miss is important to the time.”

McKee viewed the event as a rare chance to see a high-ranking public official out of the spotlight.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for really anybody,” McKee said. “You don’t just get to have a Supreme Court justice come to Mississippi of all places. So, it’s really special to get to be in the same room with somebody like that who doesn’t keep themselves up so high that you can’t interact.”

Many students who attended the event left inspired by Jackson’s message, including Zachary Rifkin, a sophomore international studies and public policy leadership major from Hattiesburg, Miss.

“I think it’s an inspiration to have such an esteemed individual come to campus and to really teach future generations about what to expect and give advice on what we should do going forward,” Rifkin said. “She spoke a lot about mentorship, and I think that’s really important. … There’s a lot of opportunity on campus that echoes the sentiments that she delivered tonight.”

J.T. Cunningham, a freshman political science major from Nazareth, Penn., was most interested in Jackson’s reflections on her career across levels of the federal courts.

“I love learning about people who are in positions of power and make decisions that affect millions and millions of people throughout the United States, because it’s important to learn how decision makers and policymakers — which judges really are since they do affect policy on the federal, state and even local level — how they’re making those decisions on the inside and what thoughts they have on their own decision-making strategies,” Cunningham said.

The power of one word

While education has been a defining part of Jackson’s success, she focused on persistence as another. Jackson recalled an unforgettable moment that occurred as she walked through Harvard Yard during her freshman year of college.

“I think I was really kind of wondering if I had made the right decision to go there. … Walking through the (Harvard) Yard, a Black woman walking past me on the path leaned over to me and said, ‘Persevere,’” Jackson said.

When asked what her “one-word whisper” to students would be today, she said she tells others to have gratitude.

“Understand that you are so privileged to be at a university like this one,” Jackson said. “If you think about gratitude, I think that really is a helpful way to go through life. Reflect on these words and (let them) resonate with your experience at the University of Mississippi.”

Jessica Johnson contributed reporting.

