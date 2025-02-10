The IDEAlab, located on the first floor of the J.D. Williams Library, will host a Valentine’s Day event featuring vintage cards from the library archives and a calligraphy demonstration on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Organized by student workers and ambassadors, this is one of the IDEAlab’s monthly outreach events in which students can participate in a stress-free craft activity.

The IDEAlab offers a variety of creative and academic resources for the University of Mississippi community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

One feature the lab provides is STUDIOone — a video and podcast recording studio and editing suite supplied with video cameras, microphones, a green screen and a Rodecaster system. The lab also offers Oculus VR systems and Snap Circuits and resources for crafters including sewing machines, a button maker, bookbinding, lamination, vinyl cutting and transfers, panel lettering and general art supplies.

Sarah Katherine Glass, the program coordinator for the IDEAlab, emphasized the benefits for students and the importance of fostering a sense of community.

“I hope students use the space to enhance skills they already have, learn new ones, build a sense of community and create a crafting network,” Glass said.

Sahara Wiles-Koehler, a sophomore psychology major, shared how she discovered the IDEAlab.

“I stumbled upon this place during finals week last semester, and I’ve always loved doing crafts to clear my mind,” Wiles-Koehler said. “It’s a cool place to come between classes to make little gifts for friends or destress.”

The only amenities that require payment to cover service and material fees are the lab’s 3D and poster printing services. Two printing options are available: a hands-off version or a hands-on version for those who want to learn about 3D printing.

Olivia Powers, a senior BFA graphic design major and student worker at the IDEAlab, shared how the printer can be used for events, personal projects and academics.

“I enjoy using the 3D printer. We have made keychains of sharks and squirrels for Mississippi Day, a dice tray for Dungeons & Dragons, and I made a raven for a class project,” Powers said.

In addition to this Wednesday’s event, there will be a board game event at the IDEAlab on Feb. 26 and a DIY hat making event with patches, fabric markers and various other supplies on March 5.

Registration for this event and upcoming activities are available on the UM Libraries’ website.