Ole Miss Football head coach Lane Kiffin appeared on The Pat McAfee Show just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday and denied that Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter has issued an ultimatum that Kiffin decide to leave or stay at Ole Miss by Nov. 28 — the day of the Egg Bowl.

Rumors of Kiffin’s impeding departure for another school have gained momentum since Billly Napier was fired from Florida earlier this season and Brian Kelly was dismissed by LSU. Supporters of both schools have expressed strong interest in Kiffin.

Stewart Mandel with The Athletic was one of the first people to report that Ole Miss gave Kiffin an ultimatum yesterday. Those reports spread quickly on numerous media outlets, leaving many to believe a decision from Kiffin would come before the Egg Bowl in Starkville.

On McAfee’s program Tuesday, Kiffin refuted the reports of an ultimatum, stating that he and Carter attended yoga together earlier today.

“That’s absolutely not true. There’s been no ultimatum (or) anything like that at all,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. Like I said, we’re having a blast. I love it here.”

At the end of his time on the show, Kiffin offered a “Hotty Toddy.”

