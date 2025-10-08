When most people think of punk rock, battle vests with patches, cigarettes, mohawks and aggressive guitar riffs come to mind. However, the idyllic college town of Oxford should come to mind too.

Punk rock is a musical subgenre defined by do-it-yourself ethics, stripped-down instrumentation and vocals and anti-establishment rhetoric. It has a history more characteristic of Mississippi than most might think.

In fact, punk rock is not just a musical subgenre but also an anti-authoritarian movement that originated in 1970s American and British rock music.

The genre rejects the corporate and overproduced nature of mainstream rock, opting for aggressive, stripped-back vocals as opposed to mellow melodies.

Noticeably, tracks like “God Save the Queen” by the Sex Pistols and “California Uber Alles” by the Dead Kennedys carry messages that many listeners thought “stuck it to the man,” presenting themselves for and by the people.

One may not think it upon first glance, but the DIY, anti-authoritarian and pro-people attitudes that characterize punk rock are undeniably Southern. In fact, the punk scene is alive and well in the South, and it makes sense why.

In a state at the constant crossroads of civil rights and resistance to oppression, the punk philosophy is hauntingly relevant. The message of Mississippi activists such as Medgar Evars and Fannie Lou Hammer is represented in songs like “Racists” by Anti-Flag, which condemns the resurgence of neo-Nazi groups in the U.S. under the Donald Trump administration.

In 2021, John Rash and the Southern Documentary Project, in collaboration with the University of Mississippi Archives and Special Collections and the Center for the Study of Southern Culture, established the Southern Punk Archive.

The Southern Punk Archive acts as a physical and digital repository of media, promotional posters and oral histories, in addition to musical performances and documentary films on the Southern-punk scene. It commemorates a Magnolia truth: The punk-rockers of today would not be moshing and two-stepping if not for the punks that came before them.

Mississippi punk rockers such as the bands Big Clown, 5th Child and Heels come from all over the state and every walk of life. The only prerequisite for ordained punkhood is an unabashed, punk-rock attitude.

Punk rock is not merely the offspring of an umbrella genre but a symbol of resistance. It should be immortalized as such.

Cedar Bowers is a junior creative writing major from Tupelo, Miss.

