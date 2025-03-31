The coffee community in Oxford has grown significantly in the past five years. Women in the coffee industry have also become more apparent and powerful. From coffee roasteries to shop owners, women-owned coffee businesses are flourishing in Oxford.

Located off of North Lamar Boulevard, Exploradora is a mom-and-daughter-owned roastery that opened in April 2024. Wade Johnson and Alison Anderson began their roasting business online in 2020, but it grew exponentially when they opened their first brick-and-mortar location.

Exploradora is committed to supporting communities of female coffee growers worldwide.

According to the roastery’s website, all of their coffees are sourced from different women-run co-ops around the globe that also use their proceeds to create resources for schools, water systems and positive economic change

Additionally, the shop donates a dollar from every coffee bag purchase to Springboard to Opportunities — a nonprofit organization that provides low-income, African-American mothers in Jackson, Miss, with $1,000 monthly for 12 months.

“Anytime we can get connected with the community and give our product or give money we try to do that,” Johnson said.

According to Driven Coffee Roasters, the coffee industry has been primarily male dominated from the beginning. This has presented challenges for the female duo, who face personal challenges while being compared to male-owned businesses.

“I took it as I’m going to try to learn everything I possibly can so when we started getting customers, so I know exactly what I’m talking about,” Johnson said.

The duo expressed appreciation for the competition provided by other women-owned coffee businesses in Oxford.

“Some women business owners challenge you to be sharper than other people,” Johnson said. “It keeps us holding ourselves to a higher standard.”

The pair has strong personal relationships with their customers. All businesses partnered with Exploradora undergo a tasting process to customize their coffee.

“They come in and get to do a tasting. They tell us what flavors they typically like in coffee, and then we’ll do a tasting of a couple different coffees and then people have their own special blends” Johnson said.

Additionally, the roastery allows customers purchasing their beans the ability to customize their coffee flavors and bean source locations. This gives each company the opportunity to create a unique taste and roast to personalize everything in its business, down to the bean.

Another well-known coffee business is located just outside of Oxford in Taylor, Miss. Lost Dog Coffee in 2018 but truly began to prosper in 2021. Leighton McCool bought the coffee shop and has worked hard to make it unique in her own way.

McCool has tried to make the coffee shop environment more like a home than a shop. She aims for personal customer service and builds deep relationships with her employees and customers.

“I think as a woman I bring kindness and nurturing to the company and how it’s run for both employees and customers,” McCool said. “I can take being a mom and expand that to so many other people.”

In 2024, only a month after their opening, McCool began carrying Exploradora coffee.

“I have always found it important to carry local products. The Exploradora team has exceeded my expectations,” McCool said.

McCool has always been on the more creative side of running a business. She aspires to draw people to the shop and build a community which is why Lost Dog hosts a wide variety of concerts, art events and book clubs. Nearly every weekend there is a private or public event. McCool and her baristas always work to get new students out to Plein Air.

“It’s been an incredible exploration,” McCool said. “I feel like I’ve learned and my eyes have been open to new things at every turn.”

“I genuinely believe the women business owners in Oxford will pave the way for the generations to come,” McCool said. “I think the strong women in our town will become amazing mentors for so many new students and youth.”

Located off of Sisk Avenue, Common Ground Coffee Bar, although couple-owned, is a prime example of a partially woman-owned coffee shop in Oxford that is flourishing.

Pam and Joseph Beck, a wife-and-husband-duo, opened the shop in 2020 in hopes of bringing their passion for coffee and business to the Oxford community.

“My husband always says people gather around food and coffee, so it was a culmination of things and Common Ground Coffee Bar came based on that,” Pam Beck said.

Joseph is active duty military, and Pam halted her career working in hospital management to give her full attention to the shop. The experience and passion for management she held in her healthcare career has carried over to her work at Common Ground.

“I manage day-to-day operations, and I am there daily, morning, noon and night at the shop,” Pam Beck said.

The Becks hope to create a community where people can come together and build good relationships. Building relationships with customers allows the staff to better their systems.

“We thank everyone profusely. If their drink tastes a little different today, I never would have known that if they had not felt comfortable to come and tell me,” Pam Beck said.

The pair’s ability to build a personal relationship does not stop with customers. Their staff members are more involved in the business than simply making coffee. They have the opportunity to help in ways that can benefit their future career.

“A couple of our baristas and staff members help me really focus creatively (with social media) because it’s (part of) their major,” Pam Beck said. “These ladies help me put it on the map and get it out there because it is what they love to do.”