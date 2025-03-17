Both Ole Miss basketball teams clinched bids to their respective NCAA Tournaments. The women secured their 10th consecutive NCAA Tournament berth, while the men are making a long-awaited return to the competition for the first time since 2019.

The Lady Rebels enter the tournament as a five seed, while the men earned a six seed. Both teams will take the court on Friday, March 21, with the men playing in Milwaukee, Wis., and the women competing in Spokane, Wash.

Men’s

The Rebels hold a 22-11 overall record this season, finishing 10-8 in conference play. They advanced to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals after edging out Arkansas 83-80 in the First Round, but were eliminated following a 62-57 loss to Auburn.

Ole Miss will face the winner of 11 seeds San Diego State and North Carolina. The Aztecs and Tarheels will compete for a spot in the First Round against the Rebels March 17 at 8 p.m. at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Women’s

The Lady Rebels enter the tournament with a 20-10 overall record and a 10-6 mark in conference play. They advanced to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals after defeating in-state rival Mississippi State 85-73, but fell to two seed Texas 70-63.

The five seeded Lady Rebels will face 12 seed Ball State in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. ESPN currently has Ole Miss favored to win this matchup, and the team would face the winner of Baylor and Grand Canyon in the Round of 32.