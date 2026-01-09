Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ waiver requesting a sixth year of eligibility was rejected by the NCAA, ESPN reported in a post on X on Jan. 9.

The post states that “Ole Miss can still appeal the decision.” If Ole Miss chooses not to appeal, or if the appeal is rejected, then Chambliss will have no eligibility remaining, ending his collegiate career.

On Monday, Jan. 5, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported that Chambliss had agreed to a deal to return to Ole Miss in 2026 if the NCAA approved his waiver.

Chambliss spent four seasons at Ferris State before transferring to Ole Miss this previous offseason. He redshirted during his true freshman season; during the 2022 season, he played in only two games due to injury. This waiver was aimed at receiving a retroactive medical redshirt for that season, which would clear him to play another season.

The No. 6 Rebels lost to the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes 31-27 on Jan. 8 in the Fiesta Bowl. Chambliss threw for 277 yards and one touchdown.

