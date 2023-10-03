There is no denying the impact of artificial intelligence on our modern world. The film industry, more so than most, understands this quite well. While the use of AI in film is not a new development, the degree to which it is being utilized now signifies the rapid evolution of the digital world.

Films such as the “Terminator” franchise, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and even this year’s “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” warn of the dangers of artificial intelligence on a grand scale.

Director Gareth Edwards’ latest film, “The Creator,” swiftly joins the ranks, although it may not be as one-sided as one would presume.

“The Creator” takes place in a dystopian future in which humanity is in a constant struggle against the forces of artificial intelligence. When ex-special forces operative Joshua is tasked with neutralizing what is believed to be the AI ‘s key to ending the war, he discovers that the key in question is a young child. As the line between human and artificial blurs, Joshua must decide which side he is on.

In short, there is no real condemnation of artificial intelligence as a whole within this film, but rather “The Creator” peels back the layers of the characters and the world they inhabit in a way that helps us sympathize with nearly everyone involved.

“The Creator” stars actors John David Washington and Madeleine Yuna Voyles. They carry the film marvelously and make for a compelling dynamic that reinforces the film’s thematic ideas quite well.

The themes in question are reminiscent of other films such as Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” and its sequel. Both of those films, like Edwards’ latest, dare to ask what it means to be human and what separates artificial life from humanity. The questions posed are unanswered, as they should be, but make for an interesting discussion between the characters and, hopefully, audience members.

In an interview with ​￼​Metro, Edwards showed concern for the way artificial intelligence has been applied to our modern world, specifically within Hollywood productions. Edwards references a scene in the film regarding donating your likeness to companies. As we all know, this is no longer a fictional embellishment: It is our reality.

“And I now look like an idiot because I should have set it (the film) in 2024, as it’s come a lot faster,” Edwards said. “It’s shocking how fast this has happened.”

As a film, “The Creator” is a flawed but wondrously original science fiction epic that we rarely see nowadays. While rushed at points and lacking fully fleshed out secondary characters, the film is a technical wonder, not unlike Edwards’ previous films.

Aside from its charm and fantastical imagery, the film dares to dig deeper, for better or worse, and that is something that must be commended.