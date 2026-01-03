While Ole Miss is making history in the College Football Playoffs, the opening of the transfer portal on Jan. 2 has already affected the Rebels. Reports indicate Rebels backup quarterback Austin Simmons will transfer to another team.

The portal will stay open until Jan. 16, but it will remain open for five days following the national championship game on Jan. 19 for the two teams competing for the title.

Simmons, the starting quarterback for Ole Miss when the 2025 season began, will enter the transfer portal following the Rebels’ playoff push, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Projections place Simmons with Missouri, which is losing its own quarterback, Beau Pribula, to the transfer portal.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss replaced Simmons as the Rebels’ starter after Simmons hurt his ankle playing against Kentucky on Sept. 6. Chambliss’ exceptional performance through the remainder of the season is one reason the Rebels have made it to the CFP semifinals.

While Simmons was replaced, he did not try to sabotage the quarterback room or let pride get in the way of the team. He accepted the situation he was in with grace and helped Chambliss grow as a player and friend. Chambliss talked about how helpful Simmons was in the postgame press conference following his first start Sept. 13 against Arkansas.

“He’s been great,” Chambliss said. “He was with us in every meeting, every practice, breaking down film with coach Weiss and coach Judge.”

Chambliss’ collegiate future is still up in the air. He has not heard back from the NCAA about his waiver to become eligible to play for another year. Chambliss played four seasons at DII Ferris State before transferring to Ole Miss for his redshirt senior season. He is trying to get a sixth season in college football.

Should Simmons and Chambliss both leave, Ole Miss could rely on current Rebel quarterback AJ Maddox, who has been the only quarterback besides Chambliss or Simmons to receive playing time in a real game, find somebody else in the transfer portal or start a true freshman.

Republish This Story