Ole Miss College Republicans hosted an event featuring former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott on Thursday. Students gathered to hear him share his perspectives on politics, the current state of the government and leadership.

The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sep. 11 but was postponed after the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Lott began his talk speaking on his years in office and the construction of the Trent Lott Leadership Institute.

“I am very proud of that leadership institute,” Lott said. “The lessons I learned about leadership, I learned at Ole Miss. This was where leaders were willing to take a stand and get things done.”

The former senator delved into the beginnings of his political career, including the importance of the university in his political development.

“My political career, my political thinking — even though I came from a political family — it really began at Ole Miss,” Lott said.

Lott shared how he first encountered Republican politics when a friend of his asked him to join a new group on campus — the Ole Miss College Republicans. Lott initially denied the offer and later wound up in Washington, D.C., working for Democratic U.S. House Representative William M. Colmer from Mississippi.

Four years later, after Colmer retired, Lott changed course and decided to run for Congress as a Republican. Lott served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1973-89 and then served in the U.S. Senate from 1989 until his resignation in 2007.

In addition to opening the floor to reflections and questions from attendees, Lott offered a brief interview after the event, where he gave advice to all university students. Lott emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunity that the University of Mississippi provides.

“When you are at Ole Miss, take advantage of it,” Lott said. “Secondly, while you’re here, start thinking about what you want to do for the rest of your life.”

Hard work was also a recurring theme in Lott’s advice.

“(Wherever) you choose to go, make sure you go all out,” Lott said. “For instance, when I was at Ole Miss, I was involved in campus politics and I knew that someday I would be in the (elected) office.”

Lott also reflected on his accomplishments while in the legislature.

“I think being a senator from Mississippi and trying to project a positive image (was a challenge),” Lott said. “Back in those days — the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, a lot of people did not have a good enough view on the state.”

For Lott, his work with the federal budget was another highlight.

“I worked hard to get the federal government to live within its means and have a balanced budget, which we did do for four years when I was in the leadership position,” Lott said.

Lucy Martin, a junior marketing major, explained why she attended the event.

“I chose to attend this event because, in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, I felt as if it was important for both Republicans and Democrats to come together and learn from our counterparts, and just understand the views and how they differ from each other,” Martin said.

Urbyn Winters, a freshman marketing major, expressed similar sentiments, while also seeking a connection.

“I chose to come to this event and hear Trent Lott speak because I am from Arizona and (Republican) views are not very spoken about down there,” Winters said. “I wanted to get involved with people I knew would have the same views as me and find a place where I would be able to speak out about them.”

Republish This Story