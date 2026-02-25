Ole Miss Athletics hired Mike Stoops, former inside linebacker coach at Kentucky, on Feb. 18. He joins Pete Golding’s staff as a defensive analyst.

Stoops has over 35 years of football experience, including playing at Iowa in 1981-84, where he earned All-American honors. His coaching career expands his reputation as one of college football’s most seasoned defensive strategists.

Beginning in Oxford for the 2026 season, Stoops is expected to focus on defensive development. His knowledge of SEC competition and relationship with Golding gives him a great advantage to provide value as the Rebels look to boost the defensive steadiness in the upcoming season.

Stoops recently served as Kentucky’s inside linebackers coach from 2022-25 under his brother Mark Stoops. In Lexington, he played a major role in the linebackers’ development, as well as defensive game planning and maintaining Kentucky’s physical defense.

Stoops was the head coach at Arizona from 2003-11 which helped build his reputation as a defensive coordinator at the University of Oklahoma (1999-2003, 2012-18). He continued his career as a defensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic in 2021.

Stoops is reuniting with coach Golding after coaching for two years together under Nick Saban at Alabama during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Stoops adds significant experience to Ole Miss. With his knowledge and strong-minded mentality in college football, the Rebels should enhance their defensive preparation and development.

