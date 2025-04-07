Ole Miss Softball narrowly lost two out of three games to the Gamecocks in South Carolina this past weekend. They lost game one 1-0, took game two 2-1 and dropped the rubber match 4-2.

Game 1

The Rebels out hit the Gamecocks seven to three. The game was scoreless after the seventh and went into extras. Star pitcher Miali Guachino pitched 7.1 innings but gave up a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eight.

Game 2

Saturday’s contest was scoreless through three innings until Lexi Brady singled to score Persy Llamas in the fourth.

Aliyah Binford went the distance for the Rebels and only allowed one run in the sixth. She had some command issues and walked six batters.

After giving up the lead in the sixth, Jane Pone singled to score Ashton Landsell in the seventh. Binford shut down the home team in the bottom half and evened the series at one a piece.

Game 3

To start the game strong, Ole Miss senior Lair Beautae hit a double to right field to bring home Pone for a 1-0 lead.

South Carolina responded quickly. Lexi Winters brought in two runs, as she hit a line drive to left field. Brooke Blankenship followed with a two-RBI single to right field which then put the Gamecocks up 4-1.

The Rebels then struggled on offense, but senior Brianna Lopez brought back the energy with her pitching the first two innings by not allowing any runs and striking out three batters.

Down to their last out in the seventh inning, the Rebels made one final try to tie, as Pone hit a single. With Beautae up to bat she lined out to left field to end the game 4-2.

This victory secured this weekend’s series for South Carolina.

Who’s next?

Ole Miss will play UT Martin April 8 at 5 p.m. at the Ole Miss Softball Stadium.

