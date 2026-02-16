For its second weekend of action in the 2026 season, the Ole Miss Softball team headed to Lafayette, La., for the Ragin’ Cajuns Invitational on Feb. 12-14. The Rebels won three of their five total games against McNeese State, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Louisiana.

Then, on Monday, Feb. 16, the Rebels played their home opener against Miami University (Ohio) and won 4-3.

Ragin Cajuns Invitational

Game one — McNeese (lost 12-11)

In the first matchup of the doubleheader on Feb. 12, McNeese came out swinging. The Cowgirls led the Rebels after just two innings. The only run for the Rebels came on an RBI double by Persy Llamas.

Eventually, the Rebels found their groove and fought back. Some of the biggest hits included two home runs by Llamas, two home runs by Madi George and Grace Thompson’s first collegiate home run.

The Rebels cut the deficit to 10-8 by the sixth inning. Pitcher Payton Kennedy, who made her collegiate debut this game, helped slow down the McNeese offense.

However, the Cowgirls managed to score two more runs in the seventh inning, and the Rebels’ comeback fell short.

Game two — McNeese (won 8-3)

The Rebels bounced back in the second game of the doubleheader against McNeese with a five-run win. Cassie Reasner started off the scoring for the Rebels with a solo home run in the second inning.

In the third inning, Thompson hit a double and later stole home, and Mackenzie Pickens, Llamas and George each had RBIs to make the score 4-0.

In the circle, starter Lilly Whitten allowed only two earned runs in four innings. Her replacement, Kyra Aycock, came in with the bases loaded and pitched three hitless innings. The only run for McNeese came on an unearned fielder’s choice. The Rebels won the game 8-3.

Game three — Texas A&M Corpus Christi (won 8-0)

In Ole Miss’ first game on Friday, Feb. 16, Whitten threw a no-hitter in a shortened six-inning, run-rule win.

This was only Whitten’s fourth appearance as a Rebel. She orchestrated multiple double plays, several 1-2-3 innings and logged three strikeouts in her performance.

The offense backed her up. On the basepath, Ryan Starr stole home and Tenly Grisham stole third. Senior Taylor Malvin went 3-of-4 at the plate to secure the Rebel’s run-rule victory.

Game four — Louisiana (won 5-2)

Ole Miss started the second Feb. 13 game off strong thanks to a lead-off solo home run by Pickens.

Aycock started the game on the mound with two more hitless innings. She tallied four strikeouts and no earned runs.

Ole Miss did let up two unearned runs to lose the lead; however, the Rebels took it back after hits by Llamas, George, Pickens and Malvin. Malvin finished the game with multiple hits once again.

The 5-2 win was No. 188 for head coach Jamie Trachsel, making her the winningest head coach in Ole Miss Softball history.

Game five — Louisiana (lost 8-5)

In their last game of the weekend, Ole Miss lost to Louisiana on Feb. 14.

Ole Miss started off with an early lead, thanks to yet another George home run. The lead grew to 5-0 after Thompson and Malvin logged RBIs.

However, the Ole Miss offense cooled down while Louisiana’s heated up. The Ragin’ Cajuns chipped away inning-by-inning, and by the bottom of the sixth, the game was tied at five.

Malvin and Pickens got on base at the top of the seventh but were left stranded. The Cajuns took the win with a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the inning.

Miami (won 4-3)

Ole Miss hosted the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks, the reigning MAC champions, in its home opener on Monday, Feb. 16. The Rebels won by one run thanks to a Llamas walk-off double.

In the second inning, George and Reasner got on base, and Rachel Connors brought them both in on an RBI single to give Ole Miss an early 2-0 lead.

The Redhawks tied it up in the next inning when outfielder Bailey Manos hit a two-run home run to left center field against Ole Miss starting pitcher Emilee Boyer.

In one notable play, Llamas, while fielding a ball at first base, collided with Miami baserunner Erin Pinter. Llamas still managed to get the out.

Miami took the lead in the sixth inning with another home run, this time a solo shot from right fielder Katy Olive.

The Rebels came back in the bottom of the sixth inning. George had a leadoff double and was subbed out for pinch runner Izzy Rettiger, who quickly advanced to third on a wild pitch. When Thompson grounded out at first, Rettiger narrowly made it home and tied the game.

Connors got on base again, and Laylonna Applin reached on an error, but both were left stranded and the game was tied heading into the seventh.

Aycock came into the game in relief and shut down the Redhawk offense, allowing only one hit and no runs in her single inning.

Malvin led off the bottom half by getting on base after her hit snuck through the Redhawk defense. Pickens then hit a dribbler to first base, and Malvin was thrown out at second, but Pickens got on base.

Llamas then walked off the game with a double that allowed Mackenzie Pickens to race around the bases and score. Ole Miss won 4-3.

What’s next?

The Rebels will travel to Birmingham, Ala., for the Green & Gold Classic on Feb. 20-22. They will play five total games against Mercer, Southern Illinois and Missouri State.

