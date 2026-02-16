After the University of Mississippi lost approximately 5% of its total tree population at the hands of Winter Storm Fern, the Mississippi Forestry Commission has issued a grant to help plant a new beginning for campus.

The grant will assist the Department of Landscape Services in planting 29 new trees across the Oxford campus. Sophie Kline, arborist and superintendent for the department, finds the tall-choice flora to be entwined in the culture of Ole Miss.

“Think of people sitting in the shade. Think of the food the squirrels eat. Think of the aesthetic purposes, of oxygen. There are all these somewhat intangible services that trees provide that people don’t think of on a regular basis,” Kline said. “That is a part of the culture here.”

The 29 trees, which Landscape Services is already planting, are just the start of what is to come for the campus tree rebirth.

“We’re going to be planning for next planting season,” Department of Landscape Services Director Nathan Lazinsky said. “Landscape Services plants about 300 trees a given year on campus. I hope to maybe double that number this coming year.”

Republish This Story