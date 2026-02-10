Ole Miss Softball began their quest to return to the Women’s College World Series with five games in the Easton Classic in Fullerton, Calif. The Rebels went 3-2 against Cal State Fullerton, Boise State and CSUN.

Cal State Fullerton – Thursday, game one

The Rebels opened the season with a doubleheader on Thursday, Feb. 5. They lost game one 5-4 but took game two 11-9.

Transfer shortstop Cassie Reasner got the scoring started for Ole Miss with a two-run single in the first. DII transfer pitcher Emilee Boyer dominated her first inning for the Rebels with two strikeouts in a three-up-three down start.

Ole Miss was clicking early but stalled out offensively in the next two frames, and Fullerton got within one in the third. In the bottom of the fourth, an error put runners at second and third, then a double scored both runs to put the home side ahead, 3-2.

Cacher Kennedy Bunker tied things up with a sacrifice fly. Fullerton catcher Colby McClinton hit the go ahead and eventual game winning two-run home run in the fifth.

Taylor Malvin got the Rebels in one with a single, and Ole Miss threatened a comeback in the seventh, but Reasner hit a sharp lineout to end the game.

The Titans outhit Ole Miss eight to seven. The Rebels left eight runners on base. Boyer pitched six innings, allowed eight hits, gave up four earned runs and struck out seven.

Cal State Fullerton – Thursday, game two

The Rebel bats woke up in game two. They exploded for 11 runs on 15 hits, including two doubles and three homers. They won the contest 11-9.

First baseman Persy Llamas led the team with three hits, two runs and a RBI. Left fielder Tenly Grisham, catcher Kennedy Bunker and designated player Madi George all recorded multi-hit games.

The main concern in this game was the errors. Reasner, right fielder Laylonna Applin and third baseman Grace Thompson all committed errors. On the pitching side, Kyra Aycock pitched the whole game and allowed nine runs, but only five were earned.

CSUN – Friday

Ole Miss got off to a slow start against CSUN early on Friday. They went scoreless in the first two innings, but rattled off four in the third, seven in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game via mercy rule two innings early with a 13-1 victory.

Second baseman MacKenzie Pickens went 2-3 on the day with two runs scored, while outfielder Taylor Malvin popped off with a 2-2, three RBI performance.

Lilly Whitten pitched four innings and gave up just one run on three hits in her Rebel debut.

Boise State – Friday

The fourth game of the Easton Classic was a pitching duel. Neither team scored until the fifth and combined they only managed seven hits. Boise State took this game 3-2.

The Rebels put up two runs in the fifth on an error and a single, but a three-run homer from Kate Penberthy was all Boise State needed to secure the win.

Again, errors came back to haunt the Rebels. An error by the shortstop led to more chances for Boise State. Boyer had a great game and did not allow an earned run. However, she ended her weekend with two losses.

CSUN – Saturday

Ole Miss secured a 3-2 Easton Classic record with a 10-1 on getaway day. They outhit CSUN 11-4 and used a five run sixth to end the game early, this time in the sixth.

Llamas ended the weekend with a .556 batting average after a 10 hit weekend. Taylor also hit the .500 mark with six hits. Reasner came out swinging with two homers and 10 RBIs.

Aycock had another impressive performance with six innings and just one earned run. She only had four strikeouts, but kept the ball on the ground with 13 groundouts.

What’s next?

Ole Miss will travel to Lafayette, La., for the Ragin Cajuns Invitational from Thursday, Feb. 12 to Saturday Feb. 14.

