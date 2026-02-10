New Ole Miss Soccer head coach Todd Shulenberger announced 10 newcomers for the 2026 season, consisting of nine transfers and one class of 2026 signee.

Paxton Bock is a junior defender from Scottsdale, Ariz., transferring from Southern Methodist University. In her freshman season in 2024, she appeared in 14 games and started three, playing a total of 462 minutes.

During Bock’s sophomore season in 2025, she played all 18 games, totaling 576 minutes, and was second on the team in assists with four. She led SMU to a 4-0 victory against Pittsburgh and recorded her first career multi-assist game. Her backline concluded the season with four shutouts.

Ava Ghoreishi, a sophomore forward from Albuquerque, N.M., is transferring from Washington State, where she debuted in her first-career start as a true freshman against Utah State. She started in all 18 games and totaled 1,440 minutes. She scored her first career goal against No. 13 Georgia and earned her first career game-winning assist against Loyola Marymount.

Anna Claire Jacobi is a sophomore goalkeeper from Milton, Ga., and an Appalachian State transfer. In 2025, she played 13 games, starting in 11, and accumulated three shutouts. She recorded 51 saves and a career-high of seven saves twice with a 0.785 save percentage.

Maizy Kluksdal is a sophomore defender from Boise, Idaho. She is transferring from Washington State, where she played in all 19 matches, including 12 starts, 1,342 minutes of play and 10 full 90-minute matches.

Keira Mitchell is a sophomore defender from Henderson, Nev., transferring from Washington State. She utilized her redshirt option in 2024 after suffering a season-ending injury and later made her first start as a redshirt freshman in 2025.

Mitchell was named to the All-West Coast Conference Freshman Team and finished the 2025 season with four goals and one assist, two of which were game-winning goals. She started in 17 matches.

Isabella Pontieri is a forward-midfielder junior from Fleming Island, Fla. She is transferring from North Florida University after two seasons. As a redshirt freshman, she appeared in 16 matches, starting in four. In 2024, the redshirt sophomore made 16 starts, appearing in every contest, and logged 944 minutes of play.

Pontieri scored six goals, four of which were game-winners, and two assists. She set the record for fastest goal scored in program history against Alabama A&M.

Audrey Shackelford is a junior transfer from Washington State. She played her freshman year at Arkansas, where she appeared in eight games and recorded her first career assist. She was named to the All-West Coast Conference Second Team as a sophomore at Washington State in 2025. She started in all 19 matches and finished with 1,572 minutes.

Sydney Snowden is a sophomore defender from Chandler, Ariz., transferring from Appalachian State University. In 2024, she played and started 13 matches as a true freshman before missing six games due to injury. She went the full 90 minutes in eight matches. In 2025, she played in 13 games with 10 starts and played a full 90 minutes in six games. She aided in the backline’s four clean sheets.

Alena Watts is a senior defender from Marietta, Ga., transferring from Washington State. She made her collegiate start as a freshman in 2023 and totaled 139 minutes. In 2024, she played all 19 matches, starting in 15, and recorded her first career assist over Georgia Southern, a game in which she also played her first full 90 minutes.

Watts held opposing offenses to 1.05 goals per game and was named West Coast Conference Academic Honorable Mention. During her 2025 junior year, she started all 19 matches, playing the full 90 in 16 games for a total of 1,678 minutes. Her backline conceded only 16 goals and recorded six clean sheets.

Teaghan Irvin is a true freshman class of 2026 signee from Vancouver, Wash. After scoring five goals as a forward in Mountain View High School’s district title match, she led the team to a WIAA 3A State Championship appearance.

Ole Miss Soccer season begins in August with a new coach and a fresh squad.

Republish This Story