Ole Miss Softball traveled to Birmingham, Ala., for the Green & Gold Classic last weekend, Feb. 20-22. They went 4-1 in the invitational and are now 11-5 overall on the season.

Game one – Mercer

The Rebels sealed their first game against Mercer on Friday, Feb. 20. With 13 runs off 10 hits, the Rebels jumped on offense from the get-go, junior Cassie Reasner hit a home run and drove in three runs. Reasner went 3-for-4 overall, while Emilee Boyer dominated the circle with four scoreless frames.

With bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Grace Thompson clutched a double play on defense and held the Bears scoreless. In the fifth, Graycen Jordan left the bullpen for her collegiate debut. With four stolen bases and 12 RBI, the Rebels secured their first victory of the tournament.

Games two and three – Southern Illinois and Missouri State

Ole Miss began their Saturday double header with a 1-0 win against Southern Illinois and ended it with a 2-0 over Missouri State, securing their third-straight shutout after a four-hour rain delay.

Lilly Whitten started in the circle and pitched three hitless frames before Boyer came in from the bullpen in the fourth inning. Boyer battled with bases loaded and no outs to seal a foul out and a double play to keep the game at zeros and struck out three batters later in the fifth.

The tie game went into extra innings until Mackenzie Pickens stepped in the box in the bottom of the ninth and hit a home run walk off.

The Rebels came out hot for Saturday’s game versus Missouri State. With a leadoff hit for Taylor Malvin, followed by Persy Llamas taking a hit-by-pitch, the Rebels executed a double steal before Madi George stepped up for a single that took the Rebels to an early 1-0 lead.

Kyra Aycock entered the circle for the Rebels and, with the help of her defense, held Missouri State scoreless. The Rebels secured a second run in the sixth inning when Thompson’s walk put runners in scoring position. Taylor Roman’s grounder past the shortstop allowed Izzy Rettiger to send the Rebels up 2-0.

Aycock finished the game with a third consecutive shutout in the seventh, completing her own first game shutout as a Rebel. She held Missouri State to a mere three hits for the game.

Games four and four – Missouri State and Mercer

On Sunday, the Rebels fell in their second game against Missouri State 3-2. They took a 1-0 lead with a double by Pickens and an RBI single from George. Boyer returned to the circle for the Rebels and claimed the first eight outs, including four strikeouts. However, following two walks, Missouri State seized a three-run home run in the third inning for a 3-1 lead.

The Rebels gained one run back in the fifth with Kennedy Bunker’s leadoff home run to close the gap to 3-2, but Missouri State maintained their lead for the win. Boyer finished the game with 10 strikeouts.

For game two of the day, the Rebels faced Mercer again to win 16-1. Mercer led off the game with a solo home run, but the Rebels responded with two RBI singles from Pickens and George to go up 2-1.

Aycock returned to the circle and wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. After an error and a single, Pickens hit a three-run home run to make it lead 5-1.

The Rebels tacked on 4 stolen bases, 15 RBIs, a two-run home run from Roman and a three-run home run from Laylonna Applin, the Rebels went up 16-1. Hope Jenkins took the circle to secure the win.

What’s next?

After a lengthy weekend away, the Rebels are back in action at home against Central Arkansas Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. ESPN+ will broadcast the game.

Republish This Story