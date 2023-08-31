For some students, summer break is truly a break from all things productive. For others, summer is an opportunity to gain experience, earn an income and embark on thrilling adventures.

The transition from the classroom to the real world can be quite a shock for any college student seeking to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience. This summer, sophomore journalism major Jack Robertson managed to do just that while splitting his time working as a technical director for ESPN Total Production Services and a member of the Atlanta Braves grounds crew.

For Robertson, working in the sports broadcasting industry has always been a dream. This summer, he ventured into the epicenter of live sports broadcasting. Working behind the scenes with broadcast personalities such as Alyssa Lang and Aaron Murray, Robertson was responsible for prepping shows, running through effects and calling ESPN transmissions to make sure their feed makes it on the network.

“Live television is not for the faint hearted. It is definitely really fast paced, but it does get easier,” Robertson said. “I have grown into my role and truly love the stress and anxiety that comes with it.”

Robertson advises students considering a similar internship to make personal connections during the experience and be willing to make mistakes.

For students like Matthew McCraw, a sophomore accounting major at UM, working in Oxford restaurant Fox’s Pizza Den offered a taste of both a fast-paced environment and a close-knit community. This summer job provided McCraw a break from the usual classroom routine to embrace the dynamic world of the restaurant industry.

Each morning, the pizzeria came to life with the scent of dough rising, ovens preheating and the clicking sound of opening the cash register. McCraw’s shift started with a warm greeting from coworkers and the satisfying rhythm of wiping tables, making tea, cutting lemons and delivering meals to hungry customers. As the lunch rush approached, the team kicked into high gear, assembling pizzas with efficiency and precision.

Behind the counter, McCraw interacted with customers by taking orders, delivering meals and making sure that every customer was satisfied.

The restaurant environment is not without its challenges. The sweltering kitchen heat during the summer can be overwhelming, but McCraw noted the sense of companionship among the staff.

“Patience is important,” McCraw said. “Some people are easier to work with than others, but it’s the little moments that count, making even the busiest shifts the most enjoyable.”

McCraw shared that his job this summer not only offered him the chance to improve his culinary skills, but also sharpened his work ethic and problem solving skills.

For the past three summers, sophomore pre-med major Maranda Bullard has worked as a camp counselor and infirmary intern at Camp Seafarer, an all-girls camp on the coast of North Carolina.

“I went to camp forever as a kid, and it just holds a really special place in my heart,” Bullard said. “I’ve worked there for the past three years on staff to give back.”

As a counselor, Bullard led activities and helped campers step out of their comfort zones. She manned the fishing station on the pier, where she taught kids basic fishing techniques.

Bullard said that although being a camp counselor does not directly align with her academic interests, she gained experience that will helps prepare her for a career in neonatal surgery.

As a recipient of the Newman Scholarship, she worked directly with doctors and assisted with campers’ medical needs, such as administering first aid.

When most college students were blissfully asleep during the summer months, junior business major Matthew Green was a first mate on a fishing charter in Virginia Beach.

Green’s days were marked by pre-dawn wake-up calls, unpredictable weather and physically demanding tasks.

“I mean, it’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of super long days, but the money’s really good and you get to meet people every single day,” Green said.

After working with a diverse group of people and interacting with passengers from all walks of life, Green shared that he was able to hone his communication skills while creating memories that will last a lifetime.

“I’m a business major right now and I’m in entrepreneurship, so I wanna have my own business one day,” Green said. “It definitely helped me get along with people and learn how to keep people entertained all day, especially when fishing was slow”.

From this experience, Green decided that he would like to pursue a career where he will spend time near the water, whether he works in charter or commercial fishing or giving site tours.

Summer jobs not only offer a chance to explore different fields, but also equip students with essential skills that will shape their future endeavors.