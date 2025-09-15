The Ole Miss Volleyball team defeated the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Friday in three sets of the home opener for their 50th season. Junior Shayla Meyers led the team with 10 kills, and senior Cammy Niesen had a team-high 16 digs.

The Lady Rebels opened the first set with a back row attack by Meyer and a kill by junior Tessa Jones. However, Louisiana took back the lead. A kill by senior Mokihana Tufono tied up the set, and a big block and kill by Gabi Placide followed by an ace from Niesen pulled Ole Miss up to win 15-13.

Freshman Melia Johnson fired a kill and Placide scored another. Down 18-14, Louisiana took a timeout to reset, but the effort was in vain. Johnson struck with a cannon of three kills in a row, with an ace by Tufono to end the match 25-19.

In the second set, a roofing block by Placide got the crowd excited. Afterwards, though, Louisiana slipped ahead 4-1, and Ole Miss took their first timeout. Two kills by Placide and a combined kill by Johnson and Meyer put the Lady Rebels in charge. They held on for the rest of the set, winning 25-22.

Both teams started the third set with service errors, but the Lady Rebels picked up their pace. Freshman Carly Paugh and Johnson each put up three kills. Placide had a set-changing block, and a dig by Tufono put the Rebels up 11-6.

The Rebels stayed strong with multiple blocks, along with big kills by Meyer and Placide. Louisiana battled at match point, but after a Placide kill, the Lady Rebels finally took the match 25-19.

The Lady Rebels continue their season at home on Tuesday, Sept. 16, against Memphis.

Republish This Story