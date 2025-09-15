Ole Miss Baseball has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2026 season. The schedule features some exciting home matchups, along with a trip to Daikin Park, the Houston Astros’ home field.

The season begins at home the weekend of Feb. 13-15, when the Rebels will play a series against Nevada. They will stay at Swayze for a long stretch, with mid-week games against Arkansas State and Jackson State and a weekend series against Missouri State from Feb. 20-22. They will play Southeast Missouri State the following week.

Ole Miss will then compete in its first road contest in the Astros Foundation College Classic at Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros. The tournament will feature Baylor, Ohio State and Coastal Carolina.

After that, the Rebels will return home to face Memphis, North Alabama and Evansville. To top off their non-conference play, the Rebels will head down to Hattiesburg, Miss., for a head-to-head against Southern Miss.

Conference play will kick off in Austin against the Texas Longhorns on March 13-15. The Rebels’ first SEC home series will come a week later against Kentucky. The following weekend, they will stay in town to square off against in-state rival Mississippi State.

To open up April, Ole Miss will head to Gainesville to play Florida. The next weekend, the Rebels will return home to face the reigning national champion LSU on April 10-12.

After a weekend series at Tennessee, the Rebels will come back to Swayze for a series against Georgia. The Rebels will close out the month with the classic Governors Cup in Pearl against Mississippi State on April 28.

May will begin with a trip to Fayetteville, Ark., for a showdown against the Razorbacks. The Rebels will play their final home series against Texas A&M, and then they will close out their season in Tuscaloosa, Ala., with a series against Alabama.

The SEC tournament will take place from May 19-24 in Hoover, Ala.

