Music stars Post Malone and Jelly Roll will perform at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford on Friday, June 5, per a tour date announcement on Monday.

The stop is part of “The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2,” the duo’s joint concert tour with stops across North America. Rising country artist Carter Faith was also announced as the opening act for all stops along the tour.

Ticket presales will be live on Ticketmaster on Friday, Feb. 6. Fans must sign up using the website’s presale signup by Wednesday, Feb. 4. General ticket sales for the event will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 10, on LiveNation.

Last year, Post Malone held his first leg of “The BIG ASS Stadium Tour,” with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell as the primary opening acts. The tour, Post Malone’s first-ever stadium tour, was attended by over a million people across 47 different stops in North America and Europe.

“I’m not sure if I’ll be around this summer, but I’d love to be because I love both Jelly and Post,” Sophie Krumhansl, a junior forensic chemistry major from Louisville, Ky., said. “I also really like Carter Faith, so that’s fun.”

