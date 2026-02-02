After a season that saw Ole Miss Softball reach the College World Series for the first time and redefined the national perception of the program, the No. 14 Lady Rebels enter 2026 with confidence and high expectations. Ole Miss no longer finds itself chasing legitimacy; instead, the Lady Rebels open the season with the responsibility of upholding a new standard.

The roster features 27 players, a mix of talented freshmen and transfers from Power Four schools with experience and postseason resumes. This balance will give Ole Miss a foundation that matches the demands of the SEC and supports another push toward postseason play.

The pitching staff is expected to be one the team’s biggest strengths. Transfer Kyra Aycock arrives from Oklahoma State with postseason experience and will serve as a steady presence in the rotation. Aycock’s ability to navigate high pressure moments will be important in conference and postseason play.

Aycock will be joined by Emilee Boyer (West Texas A&M) and Hope Jenkins (UConn), both versatile as pitchers and utility players. Their ability to contribute in various roles will give Ole Miss options throughout the season.

Ole Miss also welcomes three highly talented freshmen to the circle: Addi Linton, Payton Kennedy and Graycen Jordan. Linton and Kennedy were both selected to D1Softball’s D100 Freshman Watchlist, with Kennedy ranked No. 25 nationally by Extra Inning Softball out of high school.

Behind the plate, Ole Miss added Kennedy Bunker, a transfer from Fresno State who is an experienced player at one of the most demanding positions on the field. She is joined by freshman Madi Heine and sophomore Florida transfer Makenna Bellaire.

Senior outfielder Cassidy Patterson, who transferred from Nova Southeastern, and sophomore Sydney Shiller from Texas Tech will add speed, range and power to the outfield. Their skill sets allow Ole Miss to adjust defensive alignments without a drop in offensive output.

The infield features additional experience through junior Cassie Reasner (Kentucky) and junior Laylonna Applin (Angelo State), along with a skilled batch of freshmen.

Freshmen Kaidance Till, Izzy Rettiger and Madi George lead this group. Till was selected to the D1Softball D100 Freshman Watchlist and earned three Extra Inning Softball All-American honors in high school.

George was named an Extra Inning Softball First Team All-American and a Third Team NFCA All-American, while Rettiger earned all-region or all-county honors in every year of her prep career.

The Lady Rebels will face several tests this season as a result of their demanding schedule, which reflects the program’s elevated expectations. They will open the season at the Easton Classic in Fullerton, Calif., from Feb. 5-7, with games against opponents Cal State Fullerton, California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and Boise State.

The following weekend, Ole Miss will travel to Louisiana for the Ragin’ Cajuns Invitational, where they will compete against McNeese, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Louisiana.

A packed slate of nonconference games in Oxford will offer fans ample opportunity to see this talented group complete. Ole Miss will host Miami, Central Arkansas, UT Martin, Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss.

The Lady Rebels will also host the Ole Miss Classic from Feb. 27 to March 1, when they will face Jacksonville State and University of Louisiana-Monroe.

SEC play will begin at home against Alabama from March 6-8, beginning an in-conference slate which will include trips to Texas, Tennessee, LSU and Auburn. Home series will continue with Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

The Lady Rebels no longer seek to chase history; they seek to defend it. The team will now strive to prove that last year’s appearance in the Women’s College World Series was not a fluke, but instead, merely the beginning of a prolonged period of success. This season will mark the next step for a team that now measures success by sustained excellence.

