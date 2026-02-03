The Ole Miss Track and Field season is officially underway. With one meet in early December and three meets in January, the Rebels got right down to business and proved once again that they are a competitor in the SEC.

The Sharon Colyear-Danville season opener hosted by Boston University — Dec. 6

Although Kidus Misgina was the only Rebel at Boston’s season opener, it was an excellent opportunity for him to run a 5,000 meter time trial.

Misgina, who finished No. 46 at Cross Country Nationals, ran 13:38.45 to set a new indoor personal best in the 5K (3.1 miles). Misgina finished No. 24 overall and moved up to No. 2 overall on the Ole Miss indoor 5K record list.

The Rod McCravy Memorial Invitational hosted by Kentucky — Jan. 9-10

The Rebels were back in action at Kentucky, this time with a full squad.

2025 NCAA High Jump Champion Arvesta Troupe kicked the meet off for the Rebels in strong fashion. Troupe blew away the high jump competition en route to both an indoor personal record and No. 3 all-time Rebel indoor mark of 2.23 meters.

In the men’s weight throw competition, Bryson Smith finished No. 3 to land at No. 2 all-time on the Rebel Indoor Charts. Smith was just behind the current record holder, Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, who finished No. 2 at the meet and was the top collegiate finisher.

In the women’s weight throw competition, both Akaoma Odeluga and Skylar Soli set personal records and finished No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, to become No. 5 and No. 6 in Ole Miss history.

The Rebels dominated the track, particularly the 300 meters discipline. In her collegiate debut, Patchnalie Compere ran 37.40 to win the women’s 300 meter dash and set the Ole Miss freshman record. Her mark is just 0.02 seconds behind the oversized track record set by former Rebel and Olympian McKenzie Long.

Jordan Urrutia also ran himself into the Ole Miss 300 meter record books. Urrutia ran 33.06 seconds to finish No. 2 at the meet and run the fastest proper 300 meters in Ole Miss history, just behind former Rebel and Olympian Tony Dees, who also ran on an oversized track.

To cap off the meet, the 4×400-meter relay team of Joshua Knox, Wesley Todd, Cade Flatt and Urrutia ran 3:08.85 to win the event and move up to No. 4 all-time indoors for the Rebels.

Overall, the Rebels had excellent results and ended the meet with a total of six No. 1 finishes and 24 athletes in a top 5 finish position.

The Vanderbilt Invitational — Jan. 16-17

The Rebels continued their excellent January stretch at Vanderbilt with 22 Top 3 finishes.

Of course, the biggest highlight of the meet was the mid-distance squad. Despite a small field of just five competitors, the Rebels blew away all expectations in the men’s 600 meters competition.

Carson Turner, Flatt and Max Armstrong finished No. 1 through No. 3, respectively, and posted the three fastest 600 meter times in school history. In addition, all three competed in the 4×400 meter relay, with both Flatt and Turner helping the Rebel Relay Team A win the meet in 3:10.53.

In his collegiate heptathlon debut, freshman William Numnum also claimed his spot in the Rebel record books. Numnum scored 4,483 points to become No. 4 all-time and place No. 5 in the meet.

In the women’s pole vault, sophomore Lily Beattie soared to No. 6 in indoor record books with her vault of 4.15 meters (13-7.25).

Once again, the Rebels dominated the men’s shot put. Robinson-O’Hagan won the invite and freshmen Ashton Hearn threw for 18.03 meters for a personal best and the No. 5 spot in Rebel indoor history.

Full results can be found here.

The Bob Pollock Invitational hosted by Clemson — Jan. 30-31

After a short break, the Rebels concluded the month at Clemson University for the Bob Pollock Invitational and had strong performances all around the board, most notably in the field events.

In the men’s shot put, Robinson-O’Hagan shattered all expectations and threw for 21.18 meters, which was a career best and a new Ole Miss record.

In addition, he moved up to No. 20 all-time in collegiate history and set the NCAA lead mark. With that throw, Robinson-O’Hagan currently ranks No. 2 in both the United States and the world.

Sterling Scott laid down a solid mark in the men’s triple jump and moved to No. 4 in Rebel history. Logan Kelley had a vault of 5.46 meters and now sits at No. 2 all-time for the Rebels, just behind Olympian Sam Kendricks.

The distance runners also had a fantastic meet. Beth Arentz ran 9:15.24 to win the women’s 3K and move to No. 4 in Rebel history. Aiden Britt ran 7:51.11 to win the men’s 3K and land at No. 3 all-time for the Rebels.

Evan Thornton-Sherman finished behind Britt in the 3K and moved to No. 8 in Rebel history and almost cracked the famed sub-4 minute barrier in the mile with his 4:00.27.

Compere shined for the Rebels in the sprints category and moved to No. 4 all time for the Rebels in the women’s 200-meter dash. She also set the Haitian national record in the 60 meters with her time of 7.48 seconds. Urrutia also had a strong 200 meter time, running a 20.89, the school record.

To close out the meet, the men’s 4×400-meter relay clawed back to finish No. 2 at the meet and ran an impressive 3:08.61 to set a season best and move to No. 3 in Ole Miss history.

Overall, the Rebels set standards high in the first month of track season. Ole Miss saw many impressive performances across all events and proved that they are a complete team and ready to take on any competition.

What’s next?

The Rebels’ next meet is the New Mexico Classic in Albuquerque, N.M. FloTrack will stream the events. Live stats can be found here once the meet starts.

