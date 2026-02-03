Last season, for the first time in school history, both the Ole Miss Basketball Men’s and Women’s teams advanced to the Sweet 16 in the same year. Both teams featured highly talented players.

Of course, the offseason took its toll. Four out of the five starters left the men’s team, and all of the starters left the women’s team. Where did several of these well-known players land?

Men

Sean Pedulla

The former Virginia Tech guard transferred to Ole Miss with only one season of eligibility remaining, yet last season, he was the star of the show. Pedulla broke out on a national level, averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

He scored 29 points against then-No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 1, 2025. He hit a game-winning 3-point shot against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament and made another big shot to stave off No. 11 seed North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

After his collegiate career, Pedulla entered the 2025 NBA Draft but was not selected. He was picked up on a two-way contract with the Portland Trailblazers. He played limited minutes in the 2025 NBA Summer League, averaging five points, two assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.

He currently plays for the Rip City Remix, the Trailblazers’ G League affiliate. He currently averages 21.8 points, 5.8 assists and five rebounds per game.

Matthew Murrell

Murrell played for Ole Miss for five seasons. Last season, Murrell averaged 10.8 points, 1.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He was known as a knockdown shooter and a tough defender. He battled injury for most of the season.

Murrell went undrafted, but he signed with the Utah Jazz. He did not play in the summer league and currently plays for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League.

Jaylen Murray

Murray was a two-year starter for the Rebels after transferring from St. Peter’s, who made a historic Elite Eight run in 2022 as a No. 15 seed. The veteran guard put up reliable stats last season, averaging 10.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. Murray proved to be a dependable starter with sharp handles and some fancy passes.

Murray is still seeking his professional debut. He is currently represented by the Lanshire Group Agency.

Dre Davis

Davis transferred to Ole Miss after playing two seasons apiece at Louisville and Seton Hall. He started every game for the Rebels, averaging 10.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 4.8 rebounds per game. His frame made him a capable defender; the guard-forward hybrid showed flashes of three-level scoring.

The Brooklyn Nets signed him after he went undrafted. During the Summer League, Davis averaged 4.8 points, 0.5 assist and 1.8 rebounds per game. Like Pedulla and Murrell, he currently plays for the Long Island Nets in the G League.

Jaemyn Brakefield

The former five-star forward transferred to Ole Miss from Duke after his freshman redshirt season. Since then, he was a solid bench player and stepped up to start when needed. He averaged 11.1 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game last season.

After his college career, Brakefield took his talents overseas to Japan. He currently plays for the Bambitious Nara in the Japanese B2 League.

Women

Madison Scott

Scott averaged 11.8 points, 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. She played for the Rebels for five seasons and did just about everything for the Lady Rebels. She was named to the All-SEC Second Team last season.

The Dallas Wings selected Scott with the No. 14 overall pick in the second round of the WNBA Draft. Scott was cut on May 11, 2025; she played in Italy for a few months before the Washington Mystics signed her. She played in nine WNBA games in 2025 and averaged 1.6 points.

KK Deans

Deans provided reliable depth for the Lady Rebels in her final college season. The 3-point specialist averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 assists and two rebounds per game.

After wrapping up her college career with the Ole Miss Rebels, Dean declared for the 2025 WNBA Draft. Unfortunately, no team decided to take a chance on the veteran guard. However, Deans was able to secure a contract with Dávid Kornél Basketball Academy in the Hungarian A Division.

Kennedy Todd-Williams

Todd-Williams transferred to Ole Miss from North Carolina after three seasons with the Tar Heels. A two-year starter for the Lady Rebels, Todd-Williams averaged 11.4 points, 2.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds. She was a dependable scoring option.

Todd-Williams declared for the 2025 WNBA Draft after her final collegiate season. Unfortunately, she was not selected during the draft or offered a contract after. Despite this setback, Todd-Williams found her professional team. She is now with the Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen in Belgian Top Division Women.

Starr Jacobs

Jacobs transferred to Ole Miss for her final year of eligibility and was a key starter for the Rebels’ run to the Sweet 16. The forward averaged 10.9 points, one assist and 6.1 rebounds per game.

After the season, Jacobs signed with VnG Hoops, a sports agency. She is not currently rostered on a professional team.

Tameiya Sadler

Salder was an on-and-off starter for the Rebels, averaging 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season. Sadler was never the flashiest player on the court, but she did her part and played her role.

Though she went undrafted, she played at IK Eos Lund in Swedish Damligan.

