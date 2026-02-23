University of Mississippi students participated in RebelTHON, a 12-hour, student-run dance marathon on Saturday, Feb. 21, raising money for Children’s of Mississippi, the only children’s hospital in the Magnolia State.

Students danced in the ballroom at the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Now in its 14th year, the event raised a record-breaking $305,211.38.

The event highlights the stories of the children and families it supports and has raised more than $2 million since its inception in 2013.

Saturday marked the first time in RebelTHON’s history that the organization fundraised over $300,000. These donations will fully fund 12 infusion bays within the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Mississippi.

Maddie Grace Lightsey serves as president of RebelTHON. The senior exercise science major has witnessed compassion and care from Children’s of Mississippi firsthand when her brother was a patient there.

“Being part of RebelTHON has been my way of giving back to the place that gave so much to (my family),” Lightsey said. “For the past four years, RebelTHON has been a cornerstone of my college experience. To close out my time as president with a record-breaking year felt incredibly full circle. This organization means more to me than words can express.”

Lightsey said 1,312 registered participants joined in the dance marathon.

“We centered everything around the incredible children and families who have been treated at Children’s of Mississippi,” Lightsey said. “Hearing their stories and seeing our campus rally around them made this year especially powerful.”

Hudson Lees, a junior integrated marketing communications student from Natchez, Miss., served as a team captain for her sorority, Kappa Delta. Lees is involved in many of the sorority’s philanthropy efforts, including RebelTHON.

“I wanted to lead with purpose. My role is about organizing fundraisers and motivating our members, but it’s also about helping everyone understand the ‘why’ behind what we do,” Lees said. “Every dollar raised represents hope and support for families going through incredibly difficult seasons.”

For Lees, this event holds a deeper meaning.

“I was a patient at Children’s of Mississippi, and that experience shaped so much of who I am,” Lees said. “When I joined my sorority, I always knew I wanted to find a way to give back to the hospital that gave me so much.”

RebelTHON’s slogan, “Kids Can’t Wait,” reflects the time-sensitive nature of pediatric healthcare, emphasizing that children in need require immediate support rather than postponed solutions.

This year’s RebelTHON theme was “Believe in Champions,” which centered on the strength of “Miracle Kids” and the university community’s role in supporting children and families through fundraising, advocacy and awareness.

“I’m especially excited to stand on the dance floor, not just as a leader but as someone who once sat in those hospital rooms. To now be healthy enough to dance for 12 hours for other children is something I don’t take for granted. This isn’t just about staying on our feet — it’s about standing up for every child who needs hope,” Lees said.

Co-Director of Ignite for RebelTHON Brayden Bullock, a biological science sophomore from Clinton, Miss., says that the annual event is about connection for him, highlighting the importance of its mission.

“To me, RebelTHON means connecting with people across the country to give opportunities to the children of Mississippi that are battling diseases and difficulties that deserve special attention,” Bullock said. “This year’s project will be 12 new infusion bays! We only have the one children’s hospital in the state, so this is pretty important!”

Bullock emphasized the importance that the kids have in the mission of RebelTHON.

“The kids really are our (c)hampions and we are here to show that there are hundreds of people here to support them and their families through their time with the hospital! It is our aim to give the (c)hampions a chance to enjoy being a kid and give the families a chance to watch their child shine,” Bullock said.

For Bullock, his experience with the organization has been made meaningful by the impact the annual event has had.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my two years with RebelTHON, and I can’t wait to keep giving more to the (c)hampions with each passing year! What we do is life-changing,” Bullock said. “It isn’t just about the money we raise, it is the community that the Champion families and UM students get to experience and feel! Kids Can’t Wait!”

Republish This Story