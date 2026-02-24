Competitive CBS reality show “Survivor” hosted a marketing event at the University of Mississippi campus on Thursday, Feb. 19 to celebrate its upcoming 50th season.

The event is part of the Survivor 50 Challenge, where the show’s producers hide 50 immunity idol props in all 50 states. The prop prevents contestants on the show from being voted out of the competition.

“This is an experiential marketing event for some diehard ‘Survivor’ fans. They’ve come from different cities in Mississippi and different states to take a photo with our jungle and the immunity idol,” Tyler Paul, regional marketing producer for the show, said.

Once students and Survivor fans found the idol, located in front of the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union, they waited in line to take a picture with the idol and to enter a drawing for the chance to go to the show’s 50th season finale in Los Angeles.

Guards at the event said that they had been on campus since 7 a.m. The university was a deliberate choice for the event, Paul said.

“We chose Mississippi due to the fact that someone that is here played football here, and he’s been on the show before. He goes by Q,” Paul said.

“Q” refers to Quintavius Burdette, a UM alum who competed on the Ole Miss Track and Football teams. Burdette previously competed in the show’s 46th season and will compete in the show’s upcoming 50th season.

“Survivor 50” will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 25, on CBS from 7-10 p.m. CST.

