On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has agreed to a contract with the Rebels to remain with the team for 2026.

The sophomore has 295 carries for 1,464 rushing yards, five yards a carry and 23 rushing touchdowns this season. He also has 28 receptions for 173 yards. Lacy excels in pass blocking and has been an extra layer of protection for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss all year.

“I played defense my whole life,” Lacy said in a press conference on Sunday. “So I just take that mentality when it comes to blocking. I just go out there, dominate, and do my job.”

Lacy is second in touchdowns, third in carries and third in yards among rushers in the country. The sophomore transferred to Ole Miss last offseason from Missouri.

He had 22 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia in Ole Miss’ Sugar Bowl victory. He also had a crucial third down conversion on one of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss’ miraculous scrambles.

“At the beginning of the play, I saw it was double mug, So I had to pick up my guy, the backer number five (Noah Thomas),” Lacy said on Sunday when asked about the play. “When I picked him up, I just felt something going on behind me, and I just looked and he’s (Chambliss) in the end zone. So I just turned and just saw nothing but grass and I just threw my hands up and he saw me and got the ball to me.”

The Rebels are back in action in the College Football Playoff semifinals for the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., against Miami in State Farm Stadium at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday.

