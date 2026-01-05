While Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Football team are still fighting for a chance at the National Championship, the NCAA transfer portal opened on Jan. 2, in the middle of the team’s historic run. The Rebels currently have the No. 6 portal class.

Fifteen players have been linked to Ole Miss on day two of the transfer portal, while four players have already committed to the Rebels.

Current Rebel quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will remain with Ole Miss if the NCAA grants him a sixth year. Backup quarterback Austin Simmons has entered the transfer portal and is expected to depart for Missouri.

If Chambliss is not granted a waiver, the Rebels currently have A.J. Maddox listed as the third string quarterback. They are also targeting Auburn transfer Deuce Knight. Knight, a Lucedale, Miss., native. Knight chose the Tigers over the Rebels out of high school.

Knight posted the Rebels hiring coordinator of recruiting strategy Kelvin Bolden on his Instagram story. After Crawford flipped to the Rebels, Knight took to Instagram again, writing, “This my brudder.”

Entering the 2025-26 season, the Rebels had the nation’s No. 3 transfer portal class. Ole Miss brought in six four-star players and 24 three-star players, adding $2.3 million to its NIL valuation.

The Rebels began 2026 in similar fashion and landed the No. 2 defensive back in the transfer portal in Auburn’s Jay Crawford. In two seasons with the Tigers, Crawford totaled 30 tackles, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions.

Following Crawford’s commitment, Baylor linebacker Keaton Thomas committed to the Rebels. In two seasons with the Bears, he totaled 219 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Golding continued his early morning work by landing Nevada edge rusher Jonathan Maldonado. He stands 6-feet-6-inches and recorded nine tackles for a loss, five sacks, 38 total tackles and a pick-six.

Two hours later, Florida defensive back Sharif Denson committed to the Rebels. During his time at Florida, Denson totaled 95 tackles, one interception, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Wide receivers Jayce Brown, Jayvan Boggs, Jeremy Scott and Jeremiah Harrison have planned visits to Oxford.

Golding has already offered Harrison, an ETSU wideout who totaled 652 receiving yards on 38 catches and averaged 17.2 yards per reception. He also scored five touchdowns.

Rebel running back Dominique Thomas and offensive lineman PJ Wilkins have also entered the portal.

Former Alabama and Colorado defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis committed to Ole Miss earlier today. He could act as a replacement for current starting interior defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, who will not have any eligibility remaining after this season.

In Oatis’ lone season with the Buffaloes, he recorded nine tackles (four solo) and one pass deflection.

To further bolster the defensive line, Florida lineman Michai Boireau committed to Ole Miss. The sophomore, standing at 6-foot-5-inch and weighing in at 349 pounds, had two sacks for the Gators this year.

Ole Miss also brought in Southern Miss linebacker Chris Jones. The Byram, Miss., native registered 133 total tackles and 3.5 sacks this season.

With Lane Kiffin gone, national media expected Ole Miss to struggle with recruiting; however, Golding and his staff appear to be doing well early on after hauling in a solid Early National Singing Day class, landing several impact players in the portal and going 2-0 in the College Football Playoff.

No. 6 Ole Miss is set to face No. 10 Miami on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. CT in the CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. ESPN will cover the game.

