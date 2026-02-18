Students spend their summer breaks in a myriad of ways: Some may partake in study abroad programs, and others may work summer internships. Still others may simply return home after an arduous academic year.

University of Mississippi sophomore Nathan Won will spend much of his break on a bicycle.

Won, an entrepreneurship major and member of Pi Kappa Phi, will participate in the fraternity’s largest philanthropic event: The Journey of Hope, an annual cross-country cycling trip from Santa Clara, Calif., to Washington, D.C. The trip will begin June 5 and extends to Aug. 8.

The event is held to raise money for people with disabilities. He is the only member of the UM chapter taking part in the event.

“I’ve always been big in philanthropy,” Won said. “I’ve always had involvement in philanthropy back home with the Special Olympics in Boston and a bit of Special Olympics around here, too.”

Won was motivated to participate in the event after his fraternity brother, Cameron Geranios, participated in the event last year.

“I was really inspired by him. So I was like, ‘This is a great way to raise awareness for people with disabilities and a great way to raise money for them as well.’ So I thought this would be a great opportunity,” Won said.

While Won is the only member of the UM Pi Kappa Phi fraternity in this year’s event, he is familiar with a few other members who will join him on the journey. In total, 50 to 60 people are going on the trip.

“I know a couple guys that I met through Cameron Geranios, and so they encouraged me as well to participate,” Won said. “I was just really encouraged, inspired by their work ethic as well.”

Won and the other participants are tasked with finding organizations to donate money to the cause. He has taken several steps to spread the word and collect money for his goal.

“I’m going through many different organizations to promote it,” Won said. “I was just recently on the WTVA News to promote it. My goal is to raise $30,000. Whether it’s through clubs such as the (Ole Miss) Finance Club, Special Olympics or whether it’s through Greek organizations with fraternities or sororities, I’m going to be going to them and promoting my initiative and try to raise awareness for the event.”

Pi Kappa Phi’s philanthropy, “The Ability Experience,” sends a training program to people in The Journey of Hope. Won has check-ins, a mileage quota to reach and monthly seminars to attend to prepare for the event.

According to its website, The Ability Experience empowers “men of Pi Kappa Phi to live the value of service by creating shared experiences with people with disabilities through service.”

The organization is cautious about the physical ability of participants, so they ensure the cyclists are reaching mile goals and check in often.

Won recently got his bicycle to Oxford and has been training in various ways and with different tools.

“(I’ve) just been going to the gym (and) indoor cycling to stay in shape,” Won said. “We use Strava and TrainingPeaks, which gives us daily goals of which work you have to do, whether it’s lifting, training or cardio as well.”

Reservations for places to sleep and rest have already been made for the group.

“Depending on the location, we will have cabins and then hotels as well for us to just stay the night and take a break,” Won said.

Won has no doubt that he can complete the nearly 3,000-mile journey.

“It’s gonna happen. I’m very grateful and excited for the opportunity, and I’m doing everything I can to prepare as well,” Won said.

On the journey, Won will see much of the United States. He is looking forward to seeing one part of the country in particular.

“Probably just going through the mountains,” Won said.

