Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction in court on Thursday, Feb. 12, meaning that he will suit up for the Rebels in the 2026-27 season. Students are thrilled about this recent ruling.

The NCAA denied Chambliss’ waiver that would allow him to play next season. They also denied his appeal. Judge Robert Whitwell, who received his undergraduate degree from Delta State and graduated from law school at Ole Miss, granted Chambliss an extra season of eligibility on Feb. 12.

“I think it’s great. I think he’s a fundamental part of the team. He brings spirit to the school,” freshman biological science major Jack Rochon said.

Sophomore integrated marketing communications major Sean FitzGerald pointed to Chambliss’ rise to stardom early last season.

“(I’m) hyped. You saw how well he did this year. I mean, he was a backup at the start and ended up, not gonna lie, being better than Austin Simmons,” FitzGerald said.

Students pointed out that the Chambliss decision will calm Ole Miss fans’ nerves about the quarterback situation for the upcoming season. Coming into 2025, Simmons was the definitive starter but was largely untested. Now, there will be little controversy surrounding the position in 2026-27.

Now that students no longer have to worry about who will start as quarterback in the fall, they can dwell on Chambliss’ performance.

“It’s pretty awesome. He’s going to stay, and hopefully (he) just does better (or) the same as (he) did this year,” junior criminal justice major Gabriel Voegel said.

While many Ole Miss students are rejoicing that No. 6 will be back in 2026, the conversation on whether student-athletes should get additional years continues. Although senior sport management major Micah Reed disagrees with the fact that players can be granted more than four years of eligibility, he does think that Whitwell made the correct decision.

“Well, I honestly think that it’s great for him that he won it, but I don’t believe players should be playing more than a fifth year in college,” Reed said. “He deserved to win it based on the situation and what happened at Ferris State. Plus, guys are getting their extra years granted for less, but I think that in order to fix it, you have to change eligibility rules across all levels, not just DI.”

Senior general business major Nolan Brooks, however, always believed that Chambliss should be granted an additional season of eligibility.

“I think that him coming back is long overdue, and whoever dogs on him for not going to the NFL doesn’t understand the beauty of college sports and how loved he is in Oxford,” Brooks said. “He’s also making more money in college than he would for his rookie contract in the NFL, so why leave? There’s 29-year-olds playing football, but all of a sudden it’s an issue when Trinidad wants to get another year.”

Voegel believes Chambliss was owed another year due to his time in DII.

“He did lose years while playing in DII. It’s quite fair considering some guy just got his ninth year. People have gotten seventh years and it’s only his second year playing DI,” Voegel said.

Voegel is referring to Montana linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu, who was granted a ninth year of eligibility by the NCAA this past offseason.

Sophomore environmental studies major Spencer Parish had an interesting comparison for why student-athletes should be allowed an additional year.

“People do post-grad years all the time for schooling to get an extra degree. Those (doctoral) degrees, they go for six years. I mean, why not football?” Parish said.

Whether students think student-athletes should only have four years to play or six, Chambliss is back for the upcoming college football season.

“Honestly, I think that means everything, because it’s his sixth year, and I think he should end out on a bang,” freshman marketing major Cooper Croley said.

