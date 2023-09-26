In the interest of promoting the range of second-hand professional attire offered by the University of Mississippi’s Career Center, the office is hosting a Career Closet Fashion Show Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on campus. This fashion show will display a variety of attire for both men and women, with a contemporary spin, that can be found in the University’s Career Center Closet. It is free to the public.

The Career Center Closet is a program that helps students acquire professional clothing, for any need, such as interviews, internships, or any other career connected event.

This event has been organized by Pierce Genereux. He has also curated and styled everything to be seen in the show.

The transition from college to a career can be difficult, and finding proper work clothing can easily make students feel overwhelmed. Through this event, students can get a better idea of what business attire can look like and more confidently make the jump from school to career.

The closet holds clothing options of all styles, sizes and colors. The clothes have either been purchased or donated to the Career Center.

The closet is free to all university students, and participants may take enough clothes to make one complete outfit.

There is also an alternative system through the Career Center in which students who are unable to find their correct size can purchase the right clothes with gift card donations.

The Family Leadership Council sponsors the Career Closet, helping students in need of an appropriate outfit for a career-related event.

Donations for the closet are accepted at all times, whether it be the physical clothes or gift cards. The gift cards are asked to be local, and from stores who sell business clothing, such as Belk. The closet asks that these clothes are clean and in new or excellent condition.

The Career Center can be found at 303 Martindale on campus. Their purpose is to prepare students for future career opportunities by providing resources like the Career Closet Fashion Show to advisor meetings that help students move in the right direction.

The Career Center also works with students on completing resumes, accessing internships and working on networking opportunities.

For more information on the Career Center and the Career Center Closet, visit their website.