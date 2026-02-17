At the first Associate Student Body informal senate meeting of the year on Tuesday, Feb. 10, recently-appointed Dean of Students Bradley Baker and Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Shawnboda Mead discussed fall break plans, the relationship between the Division of Student Affairs and the Associated Student Body and the future of Student Affairs.

The first question was from Senator Corey Kingery about potential plans for a fall break. Since the calendar for the 2026–27 school year had been approved by the time that the proposal for a fall break had been adopted, Mead explained that another measure to promote mental health will be implemented in the Fall of 2026.

“We’re trying to integrate a two-day period of grace so that we still start to incorporate that wellness and wellbeing into the academic year even though formally there will be classes,” Mead said. “We’re going to let professors know that these are days of grace, so please don’t schedule any big tests or big projects.”

Details for exactly when this period would be were not discussed.

The administrators also reflected on the relationship that exists between the Division of Student Affairs and ASB. Baker reflected on the indispensability of ASB’s advice in offering programming.

“We don’t sit around the table all day thinking of things to do,” Baker said. “We want students to come to us and encourage us to provide those things for them.”

Baker also reflected on how the division has changed in recent years to be more welcoming for students, recollecting the circumstances for creating Open Doors, a meet-and-greet between students, university administrators and staff members at the Lyceum.

“A couple of years ago, when Josh Mannery was president of the Student Union … he came to us saying that students don’t feel connected to the administration, and that’s when Open Doors started,” Mead said.

The administrators were also given opportunities to share their vision for the Division of Student Affairs. Baker emphasized his commitment to ensuring that the student experience at the university provides employable skills.

“Time management, conflict resolution, some of the skills that our career center is sharing with us that employers are looking for when you are looking for a job are these qualities,” Baker said. “We want you to get those experiences.”

Baker and Mead then reflected on the community response to Winter Storm Fern, emphasizing their productive relationship with the ASB Senate.

“During the storm, we launched the Rebel Disaster Fund, and that fund was created to support students who have been impacted by Storm Fern,” Baker said. “We’ve raised over $500,000 from donors, from alums and folks that want to support you.”

Committee Chairman for Inclusion and Cross-Cultural Engagement Jalon Hightower reciprocated their sentiments.

“I am so grateful for student affairs and how, even without power, they were still responding to student complaints,” Hightower said. “I am so grateful to be part of a university where they have ensured that the student body is receiving the aid that they need. They did an amazing job.”

