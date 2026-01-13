The University of Mississippi named Bradley Baker as dean of students and assistant vice chancellor of student affairs in a press release on Jan. 13. Baker started his new role on Monday, Jan. 12, but he has served as the interim since Sept. 2, 2025.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my alma mater,” Baker, an Olive Branch, Miss., native, said in the press release. “Ole Miss has shaped my life in profound ways, and I’ve long admired how this role supports students both inside and outside the classroom. Working collaboratively with colleagues across campus, we will continue to create an environment where every student has the tools and opportunities to thrive.”

In his new role, Baker will oversee several departments and offices at UM, including the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union, the Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct, UMatter: Student Support and Advocacy, and Confidential Advocacy, Support and Education.

Before being dubbed dean of students, Baker served as the director for the student union since July 2012.

Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Shawnboda Mead applauded Baker’s leadership skills.

“He leads with care and clear expectations,” Mead said in the press release. “Bradley brings fairness and consistency to hard decisions, and he builds trust across campus.”

Baker’s entrance follows former Assistant Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs and Dean of Students Brent Marsh, who left his position in August 2025. Marsh currently serves as the vice president for student affairs at Oklahoma State University.

Looking ahead, Baker said his focus is to support student success while strengthening co-curricular experiences, connecting students to campus resources and ensuring his staff feel supported and equipped to do their jobs.

Associated Student Body President Jack Jones said he is excited for Baker’s entrance into the role.

“As a student leader, I’m excited to see Bradley Baker named dean of students,” Jones, a senior public policy major from Murray, Ky, said in the press release. “Mr. Baker is a true champion for students, and I’m confident he will be the kind of dean our students deserve.”

