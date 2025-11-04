The English Department of the University of Mississippi hosted a “Cozy Reading Night” in Bryant Hall Thursday night to foster community among English majors and minors, creative writing majors and their friends.

“We have English majors, we have English minors, we have creative writing majors — and they don’t necessarily find themselves together at all times,” Margaret White,a PhD student in English literature from Oxford, Miss., said. “So these types of things both create cohesion among the undergrad population, and they give a fun alternative activity for people.”

This event was the brainchild of Caroline Wiggington, the chair of the English Department, who wanted students to have a peaceful, relaxed event for students fond of literature.

“Caroline Wiggington, who’s the chair of the English Department, mentioned that she wanted to have a few kind of casual get-togethers with students,” White said. “(The event was) just to sort of provide a social infrastructure and opportunities for people who don’t necessarily want to do the traditional evening activities or want something a little more wholesome, a little more literary.”

The event was held in the Farrington Gallery of Bryant Hall and provided tea and cookies amid a welcoming atmosphere for students who attended.

“This event just seemed really nice to just come and meet new people from the department and drink tea and have cookies,” Jennasy Guzman, a senior English major from Wylie, Texas., said. “It just reminds me of cozy times whenever I was actually in the UK, and so can’t turn down free tea and cookies and reading with new friends.”

White said that the Department of English would most likely host another cozy reading night next semester, but there are also plans to have a slightly different event this semester that is more study-focused during finals.

“We will probably have another one next semester, but the next one that’s in this little group that I’m doing is going to be actually a study evening,” White said. “It’ll also be more cozy, but it’ll be more open to doing work, and it’s right during finals week.”

White said that these sort of events foster companionship between students who enjoy reading and that this is an easy way to bring people together and prevent loneliness among students.

“I like the idea of students coming here and just sitting in companionable silence with other people who like to read books,” White said. “I think a school like the University of Mississippi that’s so large, it can feel a little isolating, it can feel a little lost, and simple things like this that are, frankly, really easy to organize, can help stave off that feeling of isolation.”

Guzman said that being able to read and study with people gave her a sense of community with other readers.

“I’ve really enjoyed the time to (not only) do schoolwork, but have people around,” Guzman said. “It makes the time pass by a lot quicker, and just reminds you that there are people who also still have to read a lot of books, just like you.”

White hopes that events like this one helped students cope with homesickness and stress from finals.

“Having these sorts of indoor, cozy things give an effect of togetherness and coziness,” White said. “Because when finals approach and you’ve been away from your family for a stretch, these types of things can make a difference.”

