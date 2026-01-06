On Jan. 1, 2026, the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels pulled off a stunning upset over No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Here are the top 10 most important plays from the game.

Carneiro’s game-winning 47-yard field goal

With the game tied at 34 and just six seconds left on the clock, Rebel kicker Lucas Carneiro lined up and calmly drilled a 47-yard field goal to break the tie and give Ole Miss the win. It was the single biggest play in the greatest win in Ole Miss history.

Chambliss’ 40-yard pass to Stribling

On the Rebels’ final drive, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss delivered one of the most dramatic plays of the night. He launched a 40-yard dart to wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling to flip field position and put Ole Miss in prime range for the win. This throw-and-catch set up Carneiro’s game-winning kick.

Perkins’ forced fumble and recovery

With about nine minutes left, and the Rebels leading 27-24, Ole Miss forced a turnover on a crucial fourth-and-two. Linebacker Suntarine Perkins not only sacked Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, but forced and recovered a fumble at Georgia’s 23-yard line — a turnover that directly led to a touchdown and put the game heavily in Ole Miss’ favor.

Wallace’s 36-yard reception on fourth down

Down 21-12, and facing fourth down early in the second half, Chambliss trusted his playmaker. Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III hauled in a 36-yard catch that kept the drive alive, a key momentum shift that gave the Rebels’ hope for a comeback.

Lacy’s go-ahead touchdown run

The drive after Chambliss’ fourth-down completion to Wallace set up the Rebels for their first touchdown of the second half and cut the Georgia lead 21-19. Lacy plunged in for a five-yard score that gave the Rebels the lead. It ignited the crowd and flipped the game’s momentum in Ole Miss’ favor.

Successful two-point conversion after Lacy’s score

Instead of settling for a tie, Ole Miss went for two following Lacy’s touchdown. Chambliss found Wallace in the back of the end zone for the conversion, a gutsy call that paid off and put the Rebels ahead by three.

Wallace’s 13-yard touchdown

The very next play after Perkins strip-sacked Stockton, Chambliss connected with Wallace for a 13-yard back-shoulder touchdown pass, giving Ole Miss a 10-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

Carneiro’s 56-yard field goal

Carneiro was automatic all night. After setting the record for the longest made field goal in Sugar Bowl history with his 55-yarder in the first quarter, he nailed a 56-yard field goal to put the Rebels up 6-0. This showed the Rebels could score even when drives stalled; more individually, it built his confidence for his eventual game-winner.

Carneiro’s 55-yard field goal

Ole Miss did not wait long to make noise. Carneiro opened the scoring with a 55-yard field goal, setting a Sugar Bowl record and giving the Rebels an early lead.

39-yard completion to Stribling

Following Georgia’s first touchdown, Chambliss lobbed a deep ball up the sideline for Stribling, and the receiver hauled it in for a 39-yard gain. The Rebels would go on to score and retake the lead, 12-7. This play reminded everyone that Ole Miss has playmakers who can strike quickly when called upon.

