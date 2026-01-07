Following Pete Golding’s promotion to head coach, Ole Miss has hired new defensive coordinator Patrick Toney for the role after the conclusion of the playoffs.

While many of the new hires have had former coaching or playing experience with the Rebels, like new offensive coordinator John David Baker, Toney comes in with no ties to the university, but does have ties to Golding.

Golding and Toney both worked together at Southeastern Louisiana during the 2012 season where Golding was defensive coordinator and Toney was a defensive assistant.

Toney was the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach for the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Florida. More recently he was the defensive backs coach for the Arizona Cardinals, a role which he has had since the 2023 season.

His NFL coaching experience has been uncommon for the Golding era hires, but a welcome one. The Cardinals had 10 interceptions and 230.8 passing yards allowed per game this season.

Toney’s tenure with the Cardinals secondary was highlighted by star safety Budda Baker, who totaled 120 tackles this season. Baker also received three straight pro bowl recognitions, along with second-team all-pro recognition in 2024.

The Rebels will face off against Miami in the Fiesta Bow, on Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m, with hopes to reach the national championship. Interim defensive coordinator Bryan Brown will continue to coach the Rebels through the rest of their playoff run.

Republish This Story