The University of Mississippi Department of Theatre and Film is bringing “The Prom” to the Gertrude C. Ford Center from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12. The play is derived from the book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, with music composed by Matthew Sklar.

Directed by Assistant Professor of Musical Theater John Carden and choreographed by Instructional Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre Dance Joe Jackson, “The Prom” revolves around a small-town dance. Four Broadway actors clash with a town’s traditional values when a female student decides to bring her girlfriend to prom.

The story of rural romance is based on the experiences of a current student at Ole Miss, Constance McMillen, who grew up in Itawamba, Miss.

UM Theatre and Film will be the first group in the state to present “The Prom.”

“This is a beautiful, romantic musical. It’s a comedy that also has a big heart,” Carden said. “I think this play helps us to just see into other people’s lives that may not be like our own.”

From Switzerland to Mexico, “The Prom” has been produced around the world. It has also been transformed into a Broadway musical and a Netflix film. Carden shares how he infused his own artistic vision into the show while staying true to the original writing.

“Something that was important was that I allowed this piece to be spare. I trusted the piece, and I allowed it to unfold in a very simple way,” Carden said. “And that’s not to say that it’s a static kind of piece; it has a lot of movement. A lot of fun stuff is going on, but for me, it was important to allow the moments, the very personal deep moments, to be very open and spare so that the audience can really see what’s there and focus on that.”

With his many years working in musical theater, Carden reveals that this production has been one of the most positive experiences of his career.

“It’s undoubtedly one of the most joyful experiences I’ve had in my life,” Carden said. “You only get a few of those as life goes along. And hopefully you get a lot, but that’s what it’s really been for me. The community and the family spirit we’ve built in this cast has been so meaningful, and I’m so grateful for it.”

Maggie House, a senior theater student from Nashville, plays Angie Dickinson, a Broadway chorus girl who is ready for her big moment.

“I think there’s so much to learn about the show,” House said. “While it is flashy and fun, the message is very important, and it shows a lot of humanity, (how) people can overcome being the victims of prejudice and how people can overcome their prejudices. It’s a show about love at its core.”

Grace Lorentz, a sophomore law studies student from St. Louis, Mo., expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming play.

“I’m so excited to see it, and I know some of the cast and they’re amazing,” Lorentz said.

“They’re dedicated and hardworking.”

Cast members of “The Prom” aspire to provide audiences with a celebratory showcase of adoration that intends to broaden perspectives and inspire delight.

“I hope people will be able to go to a place that is joyful, because I believe this work is very joyful,” Carden said. “I hope they’ll walk out on clouds of joy when they see this. That’s what my great hope is for this. It’s a chance for community and it’s a chance for people to see something that is so loving.”

Tickets for “The Prom” are available to purchase on the Ford Center’s website or in person at the UM Box Office.