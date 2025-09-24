The eve of home Ole Miss Football games begins with the anticipation of Trash Can Friday, a tradition in which the Department of Landscape Services dots the Grove with red and blue trash cans. In the midst of a bustling campus and the competitive excitement that accompanies the impending game, comes “Trash Can Friday Flow” — a touch of calm centered around the Grove Stage.

“Trash Can Friday Flow” occurs at noon every Friday before a home game.

Carey Greenwood, assistant director of Campus Recreation, discussed the creation of “Trash Can Friday Flow,” which started in 2022.

“I was inspired by Trash Can Friday and the festive nature around Fridays (before home games),” Greenwood said. “We really wanted to do more of a peaceful, sunrise Trash Can Friday, but because of game day and logistics, it works out better for us to get in the Grove either at 11 or 12 once landscaping and facilities management has set up everything.”

Greenwood elaborated on the purpose of the event.

“It’s pretty fun to capitalize on the game day vibes for the weekend and really get Campus Rec out on our Grove Stage in front of students,” Greenwood said. “This allows them to relieve some stress before the weekend but also learn about our programming.”

Ansley Thurmond, a graduate student from Augusta, Ga., studying athletic training, explained how the location of the event adds to its appeal.

“I think everyone will find it fun to do this. (The location is) just a more appealing factor that brings people into exercise,” Thurmond said.

Friends Abby McCracken and Audrey Kump attended “Trash Can Friday Flow” this Friday for the first time. They agreed that events like these increase wellness across campus, especially as midterm exams grow closer.

“I feel like it’s good, especially with such a long week followed by a long weekend,” McCracken, a junior marketing major, said of the Arkansas football game weekend. “It’s a good break.”

Kump, a junior elementary education major from Flora, Miss., added that being outside and being social helps relieve her stress.

“I feel like being able to come outside and interact with other students, especially when I have my first test coming up next week, it’s going to help me relax,” Kump said.

Greenwood noted that turbulent weather, sports and programming create complications with holding more spring events outdoors. She noted that the department offers more indoor opportunities to get active in the spring.

“There’s aquatic programming, and we have intramural sports and sport clubs,” Greenwood said. “We offer over 40 group fitness classes a week. There’s a ton of stuff we do, maybe not necessarily a large one-time event such as Trash Can Friday, but ongoing each week, there’s stuff for everybody to get involved in. All of those play into getting people moving, releasing stress and staying active, as well.”

