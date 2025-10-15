University of Mississippi faculty and staff members marched in the Pink on Parade Walk to show support for breast cancer prevention and screening on Wednesday. Chancellor Glenn Boyce met participants of the march in front of the Lyceum to begin a walk around campus.

The event was hosted by the Red, Blue and Well committee, with the goal of raising awareness and promoting an active lifestyle. Red, Blue and Well is the university’s employee wellness program.

Victoria Hughes, an executive assistant in the Office of the Provost, was one of the faculty members leading this event.

“I worked with the Red, Blue and Well committee to pick out a date, and they really helped push out the communication for the event,” Hughes said.

The 20-minute walk took the group from the front of the Lyceum, past the Phi Mu fountain, then to Guyton Hall and ended at the Lyceum entrance that faces the J.D. Williams Library.

Danielle Ammeter, associate dean for undergraduate programs and an instructional associate professor of management and business, participated in the walk.

“It’s important. We want to support the community, and we’ve got folks in the School of Business (Administration) who are breast cancer survivors,” Ammeter said.

This event allowed staff members who do not normally cross paths to engage in conversation and deepen professional relationships.

Sital Sigh, management instructor and project manager for the UM School of Business Administration, also believes the walk fostered community.

“I think it’s a great way to get to know people in other departments and to be a part of the community,” Sigh said.

