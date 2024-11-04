Although presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Kamala Harris may be the most recognizable names on this year’s general election ballot, they are not the only candidates Oxford residents will have the opportunity to vote for on Nov. 5.

Senate

Republican Roger Wicker, who has held the seat since 2007, is seeking re-election. He overcame party primary challenges from retired Marine Col. Ghannon Burton and state Rep. Dan Eubanks to secure his spot on the general election ballot. Among Wicker’s key policies are economic growth with limited federal overreach, tighter border security, limiting abortion and enforcing existing Second Amendment gun laws.

Wicker will face Democratic nominee Ty Pinkins, an attorney who previously ran for Secretary of State in the 2023 election. Pinkins is running on a platform of criminal justice, economic reform, affordable healthcare, housing access and sustainable energy investment.

House of Representatives

Oxford is located within Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District, represented by Republican Trent Kelly since 2015. Kelly is running on a platform stressing rights for veterans, Second Amendment gun protections and benefits for the agricultural industry.

Running against him is the Democratic nominee Dianne Black, a hair salon owner who contested the same seat in 2022. Key issues on Black’s platform include women’s rights, affordable healthcare, climate change and gun laws.

Kelly defeated Black when they last competed, securing 73% of the vote.

State Supreme Court

In District 3 of the state Supreme Court, two judges are up for re-election. Robert Chamberlin will run unopposed for position one, and incumbent Jimmy Maxwell will run unopposed for position two. Chamberlin, formerly a Republican state senator and state district court judge, has served as an associate justice since 2017. Maxwell, a former judge on the state Court of Appeals, has served since 2016.

Lafayette County Courts

Following the death of longtime Justice Court Judge Johnny McLarty, seven individuals are running in the nonpartisan election for Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.

The candidates are paralegal Angie Allen, attorney Krisi Allen, building inspector Michael Brown Jr., farmer and former teacher Shane Brown, farmer and former nursing home administrator Ley Falkner, business owner Benjamin Justus and nurse Deanna McLarty.

Lafayette County Election Commission

Three seats on the Lafayette County Election Commission will be up for election this year. In District 1, incumbent Faye Phillips will be challenged by administrator and church treasurer Debbie Sealy. In District 3, incumbent Lola Pearson is running unopposed. In District 5, incumbent Debbie Black faces opposition from former educator Tiffany Babb and health professional Vicki Wright.

Lafayette County School Board

Two districts of the Lafayette County School Board will be contested in the general election as well. In District 3, incumbent Judith Thompson will face off against healthcare professional Crystal Grose and city employee Shane Russell.

In District 4, realtor Erika Hewlett will run unopposed following incumbent Mike Gooch’s decision to not seek re-election.

While voter registration in Mississippi closed on October 7, eligible voters can cast an absentee ballot at the Circuit Clerk’s office at the Lafayette County Courthouse during normal office hours until Nov. 2.

Polling precincts will be open on Election Day, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day in order to be counted. Voting precinct locations can be found on the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s website.