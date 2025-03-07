No. 25 Ole Miss will take on the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks in Oxford, Miss. for its first SEC series on March 7-9. The Lady Rebels are currently 18-3 overall and are on a 13-game win streak.

Ole Miss sole Top 25 win came from a run-rule win over then No. 25 Clemson. Their three losses include extra inning games to Florida Atlantic, Southern Miss and Louisiana.

The Lady Rebels go into their series against the Razorbacks in hopes of a better season in SEC play. Last season, Ole Miss sat last in the conference with a 7-17 SEC record, which barely snuck them into a regional.

Additionally, Ole Miss has swept their opponents in back-to-back weekend tournaments: The Rocket City Softball Showcase in Huntsville, Ala. and the Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Miss.

The Lady Rebels added some more talent to the roster, one being with senior right-handed pitcher and infielder Aliyah Binford. The transfer from Baylor pitched a no-hitter in Ole Miss’ 1-0 win against the Murray State Racers on March 1.

Ole Miss also found some use in its high school recruits, as freshman utility player Persy Llamas hit two home runs in the Lady Rebels’ 12-4 win over the South Alabama Jaguars on March 2.

The Lady Rebels will face a challenge playing the Razorbacks as they are an in-conference foe and a competitive AP Top 10 team.

Arkansas has dominated its opponents, one of its wins being a 23-0 blowout against Lipscomb. They also had multiple games where they scored more than 10 runs, which resulted in many of their rule-ruled games.

The Razorbacks’ only loss was a 9-1 loss to then No. 4 UCLA.

Ole Miss will have to be careful around Arkansas freshman infielder Ella McDowell. She has had several games where she has had at least one hit- giving the opposing teams’ pitchers a hard time.

Arkansas’ pitching has been stellar, as they have had multiple games where they held their opponent to no runs. Some of those scoreless games were caused by the junior left-handed pitcher Robyn Herron, posing a possible threat to the Lady Rebels.

First pitch is set for today, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Ole Miss Softball Complex, and can be streamed on SEC Network+.