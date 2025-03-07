Ole Miss Athletics has been fined $500,000 by the SEC after fans stormed the court following the Rebels’ 78-76 win over No. 4 Tennessee in Oxford on Wednesday.

The money will go directly to the University of Tennessee at Knoxville’s athletic department, according to The Athletic.

“We are being levied a $500,000 fine to bring our department’s total to $850,000 for the season,” Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter wrote on X. “With potential future fines coming continuing at a similar level, it is imperative that we take immediate action to end this behavior.”

The university was also cited for a game interruption due to an object being thrown onto the court on Wednesday, according to reporting from AP.

The $850,000 total includes a $350,000 fine incurred after Ole Miss Football’s win over then No. 2 Georgia on Nov. 9, 2024. The fine came from two violations, one for fans storming the Vaught-Hemingway field prior to the final whistle, and one for storming the field in general.