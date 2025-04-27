As the Ole Miss Track and Field season winds down, it is time to look at how the Rebels performed this season. Here is a breakdown of some of the indoor and outdoor meets where Ole Miss has performed well.

Rod McCravy Memorial (Indoor)

The Rebels competed in Louisville, Ky., from Jan. 10-11. They placed No. 3 overall for men’s and No. 7 for women’s.

Junior Arvesta Troupe won the men’s high jump — getting up to 2.20 meters. Freshman Lily Beattie placed No. 10 in the women’s pole vault at 3.95 meters.

New Mexico Classic (Indoor)

From Feb. 7-8, the Rebels placed No. 3 in men’s and No. 8 in women’s in Albuquerque, N.M.

Junior Joseph Michel’s 60 meter dash time of 6.83 seconds was fast enough to earn the No. 3 spot for the men’s. Freshman jumper Indya Dotson placed No. 3 in the women’s long jump with a 5.85 meter attempt.

SEC Indoor Championships

Ole Miss continued its impressive season on Feb. 27 through March 1 in College Station, Texas in the conference championships. Both the men’s and women’s teams placed; the men’s tied for No. 3 while the women’s earned the No. 13 slot.

Senior Greta Karinauskaite placed No. 4 in the women’s 3000 meter dash with a time of 9:11.90. Senior Marcus Dropik also came in No. 5 in the men’s 800 meter preliminary.

NCAA Indoor Championships

The Rebels placed No. 10 in the NCAA Indoor Championships, which took place on March 14-15 in Virginia Beach, Va.

Troupe placed No. 3 in the men’s high jump after he got up to 2.19 meters. Additionally, junior thrower Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan placed No. 1 in the men’s shot put with a 20.49 meter throw.

Virginia Challenge (Outdoors)

After having an impressive indoor season, Ole Miss began its outdoor campaign. However, they have not been as competitive in the outdoor season because they have missed overall placements in their meets.

The Rebels’ most recent meet was Friday, April 18 in Charlottesville, Va.

Freshman Ella Johnson placed No. 17 in the women’s 1500 meter dash with a time of 4:33.90. On the other side, freshman Ky Hehir placed No. 5 in the men’s 1500 meter dash with a time of 3:49.73.

What’s next?

Ole Miss only has one more meet before the SEC Outdoor Championships from May 15-17. The Rebels will travel to Baton Rouge, La., for the LSU Invite on Saturday, May 3.







