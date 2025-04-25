The Dallas Wings held introductions for their new draft class on April 23, and Ole Miss Women’s Basketball star Madison Scott was among those selected. Scott was the No. 14 overall selection.

The other new players were No. 1 overall selection Paige Bueckers of UConn, No. 12 selection Aziaha James of North Carolina State, No. 27 selection JJ Quinerly of West Virginia and No. 31 selection Aaronette Vonleh of Baylor. All five draftees embraced their new home in Dallas by taking the stage in cowboy hats.

“Looking forward to rocking my boots and my hat, you know?” Scott said.

Scott averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game over five seasons at Ole Miss. Scott and coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin have developed a great relationship throughout the years. The Ole Miss star described how McPhee-McCuin helped her to become the best version of herself.

“Going after everything I want … day in and day out … everyday since (the day I arrived), she pushed me to do (that),” Scott said. “She’s instilled a great work ethic in me.”

Scott was very passionate about what she can bring to the Dallas Wings.

“My passion, my energy, fuels me on both ends of the floor,” Scott said. “I’m excited to get to work. I am looking forward to growing as a person … and winning.”

Head coach Chris Koclanes said the Wings selected players who are ready and willing to learn. He also mentioned that the organization prioritized defense and the ability to ball handle while scouting draftees.

Though most of the team is young, Koclanes is thankful for the presence of at least a few veterans.

“This will help the rookies grow,” Koclanes said.

The Dallas Wings finished the 2024 season with a record of 9-31, the second-worst in the WNBA. After offseason trades, they had five selections in this year’s draft. Scott, Bueckers and the rest of the class will hope to make positive impacts in their rookie seasons.

