With Ole Miss set to play in its first College Football Playoff on Dec. 20 against Tulane, here is a look back at the last time the program was at the top of the college football world.

National champions

Ole Miss claims to have three national titles; however, some of these results are disputed.

Prior to the modern playoff system, national champions were determined based on voting by various selectors. It was not until the 1998 season that the Bowl Series Championship was introduced, where the two highest ranked teams in the country would play in a championship game. In 2014, the four-team College Football Playoff took over, and 2024 was the first year of the 12-team playoff.

Because of this, there was no such thing as a consensus champion in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s; during most seasons, multiple teams — relying on results from different selectors – would dub themselves national champions.

Major selectors awarded Ole Miss the 1959 title, but the NCAA, AP and UPI polls recognized Syracuse as the national champion. Ole Miss went 10-1 and only lost to LSU.

The Rebels’ 1960 national championship was the only title officially recognized by the NCAA. They were

selected as the national champions by the Football Writers Association of America and several other polls. Head coach Johnny Vaught led Ole Miss to go 10-0-1 overall.

The 1960 national champions were a 40-man team. Quarterback Jake Gibbs was selected for the 1961 Ole Miss Hall of Fame, All-America First Team and All-SEC First Team. Lineman Bob Benton was selected for All-SEC Second Team. Johnny Brewer, who played on both sides of the ball, was selected for All-America Third Team and All-SEC First Team. Richard Price, another two-way player, was an All-America Honorable Mention and All-SEC First Team pick.

Some selectors, such as the Billingsley Report and Sagarin Ratings, chose Ole Miss as national champion in 1962. However, the AP and United Press International polls ranked the Rebels No. 3, so they were not officially recognized by the NCAA. With a 10-0 record, they won the SEC Championship and the Sugar Bowl.

These performances cemented Vaught’s position as one of the best coaches in the history of the conference.

SEC football champions

The Rebels won the SEC title in 1947, 1954, 1955, 1960, 1962 and 1963. They have not won a conference title since.

In 1963, the 44-man roster was a blend of veterans and up-and-coming talent.

Center and linebacker Kenny Dill was chosen to be part of the Ole Miss 1964 Hall of Fame. Dill, along with quarterback Perry Lee Dunn, lineman Whaley Hall, wide receiver Allen Brown and safety Stan Hindman were chosen as 1964 All-Americans.

Vaught, with the help of co-captains Dill and Hall, led the Rebels to a 7-1-2 overall record. The Rebels were undefeated in the conference play with a record of 5-0-1, claiming their title as the SEC Championship winner.

Ole Miss lost to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl but were still awarded the conference title thanks to their performance in the regular season. Auburn (6-1-0 in SEC play) and Alabama (6-2-0 in SEC play) trailed the Rebels. The final AP Poll ranked Ole Miss at No. 7.

Some talented Rebels were sidelined for most of the season. Tailback Dave Jennings and fullback Buck Randall faced season-ending injuries.

The team’s performance in 1963 has served as a benchmark for success. The university has hosted several reunions to honor the team’s memories.

