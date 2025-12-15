Before the playoffs have even started, rising star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has already added to his trophy case. Chambliss was honored as the SEC Newcomer of the Year on Wednesday, Dec. 10, an award voted on by all 16 SEC head coaches. He is the second ever recipient of this award; Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia was the inaugural award winner.

Chambliss’ meteoric rise to stardom started at DII Ferris State, where he came alive his junior year by throwing for almost 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns en route to a 14-1 record and a national championship win.

The Grand Rapids, Mich., native transferred to Ole Miss this past summer and battled for the backup quarterback spot. Former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spoke highly of Chambliss’ ability in an article from ESPN and described the spontaneous watch party that Chambliss’ film created last April.

“By the time we were done watching the whole thing, there’s about 12 people in there, like at a watch party,” Kiffin said.

While Chambliss began the season as the backup, starter Austin Simmons’ injury forced him into the spotlight right as the Rebels were continuing SEC play. Chambliss performed spectacularly in his first start against Arkansas and threw for over 350 yards with three total touchdowns.

He has not looked back since and racked up jaw-dropping numbers this season. His Egg Bowl performance notched him his seventh 300-yard game in only 10 starts for the Rebels. He has thrown for over 3,000 yards and has almost 500 rushing yards along with his 24 total touchdowns.

Chambliss also gained national recognition as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien, Maxwell and Walter Camp awards. He and the Rebels will look to continue their success on the national stage when they take on Tulane in the first round of the college football playoffs on Saturday, Dec. 20.

