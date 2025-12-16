Although winter break for the University of Mississippi started on Dec. 12, Ole Miss Athletics still has a full slate of competition during the roughly month and a half long break from classes. From basketball to track, the Rebels will have a busy schedule ahead of them.
December
December 13: Men’s basketball vs. Southern Miss (won 71-67) Women’s basketball vs. Wofford (won 86-52)
December 14: Women’s basketball vs. South Carolina State (91-32)
December 17: Men’s basketball vs. Alabama A&M (In Tupelo, Mississippi, 7:00 p.m. CST) Women’s basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State (4:00 p.m. CST)
December 20: Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane (2:30 CST)
December 21: Men’s basketball vs. NC State (In Greensboro, North Carolina, 12:00 p.m. CST) Women’s basketball vs. Old Dominion (In Cherokee, North Carolina, 6:00 p.m. CST)
December 22: Women’s basketball vs. Indiana State/Michigan State (In Cherokee, North Carolina, 6:00 or 8:00 p.m. CST )
December 28: Women’s basketball vs. Alcorn State (2:00 p.m. CST)
December 29: Men’s basketball vs. Alcorn State (7:00 p.m. CST)
January
January 1: Women’s basketball vs. Georgia (6:30 p.m. CST)
January 3: Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma (2:30 p.m. CST)
January 4: Women’s basketball at Texas (2:00 p.m. CST)
January 7: Men’s basketball vs. Arkansas (8:00 p.m. CST)
January 8: Women’s basketball at Oklahoma (6:00 p.m.CST)
January 10: Track at Kentucky Invitational, Rifle at Murray State, Men’s basketball vs. Missouri (5:00 p.m. CST)
January 11: Women’s basketball vs Mississippi State (5:00 p.m. CST)
January 14: Men’s basketball at Georgia (6:00 p.m. CST)
January 16: Track at Vanderbilt Invitational (All day)
January 17: Track at Vanderbilt Invitational (All day), Men’s basketball at Mississippi State (7:30 P.M)
January 18: Women’s basketball at Georgia (11 a.m. CST)
If the Rebels take care of Tulane in the first round of the playoffs, they will face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year’s Day at 7:00 CST. The next playoff game for Ole Miss would be the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8 in Glendale, Ariz., at 6:30 CST. Then, the national championship in Miami on Jan. 19 at 6:30 CST.
With a host of major non-conference and league games on the horizon, the Rebels will certainly have their work cut out for them across both January and December. Ole Miss will look to continue its winning ways through winter break, and look to be in great shape to do so.