When Ole Miss Athletics hired Pete Golding as the new Ole Miss Football head coach on Nov. 30, questions instantly arose regarding how the Rebel game plan would change under the leadership of a defensive coach.

Yet Golding has consistently stated he is aiming for stability within the program, not overhaul. From the moment he first addressed the team and the media, his message was clear: The system that brought Ole Miss to this point will remain in place. He confirmed that the Rebels’ approaches on offense and defense will largely remain the same.

“I told them I view myself as an interim head coach right now, and we’re not going to reinvent the wheel,” Golding said in a press conference on Dec. 7. “I’m not changing a system that has put us in the position that we’re at.”

While several coaches chose to go with head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU (a few have since returned for the postseason) Golding noted that the playcallers will remain the same for the playoffs.

The Rebels will continue to emphasize execution, preparation and accountability rather than change their schemes. For Golding, success is built through repetition, honesty and attention to detail — not sweeping changes or new identities.

“The game’s already won or lost by the plan and the preparation and the energy and the attitude of the players,” Golding said.

Because of this belief, Golding intends to keep practice routines and weekly structures familiar.

“Getting back to our normal routine of what they’re used to … is really important,” Golding said.

Over the past six seasons under now-LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss has become an offensive powerhouse. The Rebels have maintained an average of 30-40 points per game since 2020. This season, the offense has averaged 37.3 points per game. Under Kiffin, the defense was the weaker side of the ball.

Despite being a defensive coach by trade, Golding pushed back against the idea that his leadership would mean slowing the game down. Rather than try to win games through either stifling defense or high-powered offense, his goal is for the offense and defense to complement one another.

“I like offenses that score because that means you can give up more on defense,” Golding said.

Ultimately, Golding’s vision for Ole Miss Football is about trust and continuity. The Rebels qualified for the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history — but for Golding, the job is far from over.

“This is not a celebration to get in the playoffs,” Golding said. “We’re controlling what we control, and that’s our preparation and our plan.”

Under Golding, Ole Miss will not change its scheme or style in the playoffs. Instead, the Rebels are reinforcing the foundation that got them here with the belief that disciplined preparation and a proven system are enough to compete at the highest level. A new, but not reinvented, era of Ole Miss football has begun.

Republish This Story