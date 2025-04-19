The Ole Miss men’s tennis team fell in the opening round of the SEC Championship on Wednesday afternoon in Columbia, S.C. The No.14 seed Rebels lost to the No. 11 seed Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Rebels started the day strong, securing a strong doubles point, but lost in singles. They handed the match to the Razorbacks, wrapping up the Rebels’ time in the championship.

Loan Lestir and Benjamin Martin secured a strong 6-2 win over the Arkansas duo — Bozo Barun and Benni Emesz. This earned the Rebels their first doubles win of the championship.

No. 64 Kai Milburn and Isac Strömburg won 6-3 over Arkansas’ No. 24-ranked duo, grabbing another doubles point for the Rebels. This was the duo’s seventh win of the season and their first ranked win together.

Matthieu Chambonniere secured a straight set to earn his twenty-fourth singles win of the season. He has a 24-7 season record on the singles court with a 77% win rate. This marks the most successful freshman campaign since Kalle Norberg, the current Ole Miss assistant coach, who held an 88% win rate.

What’s next?

If selected for the NCAA Championship, the Ole Miss Rebels will finish their 2025 spring season in that tournament, which will be held from May 15-18. The NCAA will announce the championship teams on Monday, April 28.

